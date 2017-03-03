By Nell Cunningham
Have you “read about” or “heard about” Havana’s latest project – the Havana History and Heritage Society and its Shade Tobacco Museum? At the present time we have organized, approved by-laws and selected an executive board. Members are getting the space ready, collecting tobacco memorabilia, etc.
A volunteer “crew” works at the future home of the Havana History and Heritage Museum located in the Planters Exchange building.
HAVANA HISTORY MUSEUM SEEKS COMMUNITY SUPPORT
