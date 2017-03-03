subscribe
A volunteer “crew” works at the future home of the Havana History and Heritage Museum located in the Planters Exchange building.

HAVANA HISTORY MUSEUM SEEKS COMMUNITY SUPPORT

By Nell Cunningham

Have you “read about” or “heard about” Havana’s latest project – the Havana History and Heritage Society and its Shade Tobacco Museum? At the present time we have organized, approved by-laws and selected an executive board. Members are getting the space ready, collecting tobacco memorabilia, etc.

I am chairing a group to raise funds to get our space at Planters Exchange ready for opening sometime in October, close to Havana’s PumpkinFest celebration.

Of course, we need your help, whatever your donation can be. The Town of Havana is acting as our fiscal agent so your gift is tax-exempt. Make your check payable to Havana History and Heritage Society and mail or give to Nell Cunningham, 310 Bostick Rd., Havana, FL 32333 or telephone her at 539-8314.

Each of us probably has a tobacco story. If so, send to me and I will get them published.

Please join us as we preserve a part of our history as well as our heritage. And thanks!

Havana History and Heritage Society logo

