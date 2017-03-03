LEGAL NOTICES
Legals for 03-03-17
Friday, March 3. 2017
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
GADSDEN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO. 17000052 CPA
Florida Bar No. 108196
IN RE: ESTATE OF
KATHRYN B. MASSEY,
Deceased.
________________________________/
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of KATHRYN B. MASSEY, deceased, File Number 17000052 CPA, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gadsden County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gadsden County Courthouse, Quincy, Florida. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent, including unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is March 2, 2017.
Personal Representative:
TERRANCE L. MASSEY
203 Alba Avenue
Quincy, FL 32351
Attorney for Personal Representative:
ALEXANDER L. HINSON
Lines, Hinson and Lines
121 North Madison Street
Post Office Box 550
Quincy, Florida 32353-0550
Telephone: (850) 875-1300
E-mail: ahinson@lineshinson.com
2t: 3/2/17, 3/9/17
_________________________________
REQUEST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES PROPOSALS
Gadsden County Board of County
Commissioners
CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Project
RFP No. 17-07
The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners is soliciting sealed proposals from qualified firms interested in providing professional environmental services in conjunction with the County’s proposed FFY 2015 Community Development Block Grant Housing Rehabilitation Project. The project includes the rehabilitation and demo/replacement of low-to-moderate income homes within the County’s limits.
The required professional services shall be secured in accordance with rule 73C-23, F.A.C., Title 2 CFR Part 200 and the County’s CDBG Procurement Policy. The RFP document for this project may be viewed and downloaded from the Gadsden County website at www.gadsdengov.net. Requests for additional information or clarification regarding the specifications must be submitted in writing to Anita DeSilva at adesilva@gadsdencountyfl.gov. No verbal requests will be honored.
Proposers must submit six complete sets of the proposal with all supporting documentation, as follows: one hard-copy unbound original (marked ORIGINAL) and signed in blue ink, and five hardcopies (marked COPY) in a sealed envelope plainly marked with the RFP number and name, and addressed to the attention of the Management Services Department . Proposals that are not submitted in a sealed envelope marked “RFP No. 17-07; for CDBG Qualified Environmental Consultant (QEC) –SEALED PROPOSAL” are identified by the name of the proposer and time of opening will be considered invalid.
Firms mailing their proposals should allow normal delivery time to ensure receipt of their proposals by the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners. Proposals must be received by the Management Services Department, 5-B East Jefferson Street, Quincy, Florida 32351 by the March 17, 2017 at 10:00 AM deadline or they will be returned unopened.
The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners proposes to award a contract to the provider whose proposal is deemed most advantageous to the County, subject to the negotiation of fair and reasonable compensation consistent with industry standards.
The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, and if an award is made, it will be made to the most responsive and responsible firm whose proposal indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the County. The County reserves the right to waive irregularities in the proposal. The County further certifies that it will not discriminate during the selection process on the basis of age, sex, familial status, race, national origin, or handicap status.
1t: 3-2-17
__________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Michael Heinze, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 524
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 279 P 416 BEGIN AT A PT 647.86 FT W OF SEC OF SW1/4 OF NE1/4, RUN N 11 DEG 11 MIN W 94.6 FT, RUN S 83 DEG 49 MIN W 60 FT, S 11 DEG 11 MIN E 142.6, N 83 DEG 49 MIN E 60 FT, N 11 DEG 11 MIN W 48 FT TO THE POB. IN SECTION 12-3N-3W.
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 2-12-3N-3W-0000-00134-1000
Name in which assessed: Pleas Rumph & Mattie Lee Wright C/O Brenda George; Michael Heinze
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 3rd Day of May, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 2nd DAY OF February, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: Mar. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Richard Bates, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 595
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2012
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 261 P 931 (AGREEMENT FOR DEED) COMM AT NWC OF SECT 2, RUN E 210 FT, S 550 FT, E 910 FT TO POB. S 75 FT E 200 FT N 75 FT W 200 FT TO POB. BEING IN SECT 2-3N-4W.
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 2-02-3N-4W-0000-00221-1100
Name in which assessed: Elvin Spaight C/O Quincy Investments; Sabrina A Patronis McMillan (Trustee)
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 3rd Day of May, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 2nd DAY OF February, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: Mar. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Richard Bates, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 598
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2012
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 261 P 927 COMM AT NWC OF SECT 2, RUN E 210 FT, S 825 FT, E 800 FT TO BEGIN, RUN E 205 FT, N 150 FT,W 205 FT, S 150 FT TO POB. BEING IN SECT 2-3N-4W.
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 2-02-3N-4W-0000-00224-0600
Name in which assessed: Freddie Young C/O Quincy Investments; Sabrina Ann Patronis McMillan (Trustee)
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 3rd Day of May, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 2nd DAY OF February, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: Mar. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gadsden County, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 622
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 734 P 1711 OR 520 P 55 OR 468 P 1 OR 421 P 1917 OR 343 P 637 OR 365 P 76. COMM AT THE SWC OF THE NW 1/4 OF THE NE 1/4 OF SECTION 02-3N-4W AND RUN N 00 DEG 57'20" W 303.82 FT TO BEGIN: THENCE N 00 DEG 57'20" W 30.74 FT; N 62 DEG 50'43" E 100.00 FT; N 88 DEG 15'00" E 212.39 FT; N 84 DEG 36'26" E 325.07 FT; S 00 DEG 57'20" E 127.64 FT; S 82 DEG 44'33" W 420.00 FT; N 00 DEG 57'20" W 100.00 FT TO THE POB.
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 2023N4W0000001230200
Name in which assessed: Milton Fagg; Nathaniel Wade
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 3rd Day of May, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 2nd DAY OF February, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: Mar. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gadsden County, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 757
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 649 P 762 DB 99 P 133; S. 1/2 OF S. 1/2 OF W. 1/2 OF NE1/4 OF NW1/4 OF SECTION 23-3N-4W. LESS THE W/LY 391.12 FT AS DESCRIBED IN OR 537 P 891 (2.96 AC) ALSO LESS PARTS PER OR 537 P 888 (.25 AC) OR 537 P 889 (.25 AC)AND LESS OR 537 P 890 (.50 AC)
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 2-23-3N-4W-0000-00213-0100
Name in which assessed: Audrey Coley
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 3rd Day of May, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 2nd DAY OF February, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: Mar. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gadsden County, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 835
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 676 P 1805 OR 625 P 1083 DB XXX, P. 442-LOT 1, BLK. 52 IN GRETNA. LIFE ESTATE OR 86, P. 221. OR 373 P 1646
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 2-32-3N-4W-0430-00052-0010
Name in which assessed: Denzel J & Ruth Dockery; Estate of Dan Chesman; Eazeker Cheesemon; Susanne Mose; Henry Mabry Jr & Bernice A Mabry; Rosa C Mabry;
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 3rd Day of May, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 2nd DAY OF February, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: Mar. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gadsden County, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 845
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 180 P 467, OR 454 P 318 LOT 8, BLOCK 75, GRETNA.
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 2-32-3N-4W-0430-00075-0080
Name in which assessed: Estate of Charlie Faison C/O Brian Faison; Stephanie E Faison; Shannon Faison; Brian Faison
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 3rd Day of May, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 2nd DAY OF February, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: Mar. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gadsden County, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1213
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 63, P. 330; BEGIN AT NEC OF NE1/4 OF SE1/4 RUN S. 330 FT., W. TO E. LINE OF FRANK DUPONT PROPERTY, N. 330 FT., E. TO THE P.O.B. IN SECTION 14-2N-2W.
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-14-2N-2W-0000-00411-0100
Name in which assessed: Robert Chambers and Vera Mae Chambers
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 3rd Day of May, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 2nd DAY OF February, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: Mar. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gadsden County, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1407
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 455 P 443. OR 138 P 308 BEGIN AT NWC OF LOT 171 ORIGINAL QUINCY, RUN E 45 FT., S 120 FT., W 45 FT., N 120 FT TO POB. N. 120 FT. TO P.O.B.
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-07-2N-3W-0730-00000-1718
Name in which assessed: Heirs of Witt Campbell; Alton Campbell
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 3rd Day of May, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 2nd DAY OF February, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: Mar. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gadsden County, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1527
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 519 P 1238 OR 127 P 147-OR 154 P 640- OR 256 P 254 BEGIN AT SWC OF E1/2 NW1/4 OF SW1/4, N 270 FT, W 400 FT MORE OR LESS TO THE W SIDE OF DIRT ROAD. RUN SE/LY ALONG W SIDE OF ROAD 360 FT, E144 FT TO POB. LESS PART SOLD.IN SECTION 19-2N-3W.
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-19-2N-3W-0000-00323-0100
Name in which assessed: E Grant Peacock, Et Al; Billy Yon Peacock Jr& Allison Peacock
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 3rd Day of May, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 2nd DAY OF February, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: Mar. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gadsden County, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1735
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 49, P. 633-BEGIN 330 FT. E. OF SWC OF LOT 30, ROBERT CITY RUN N. 66 FT., E. 66 FT., S. 66 FT., W. 66 FT. TO P.O.B. IN SECTION 12-2N-4W.
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-12-2N-4W-0000-00134-2600
Name in which assessed: Maria Helen Gaspar
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 3rd Day of May, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 2nd DAY OF February, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: Mar. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gadsden County, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 2469
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 680 P 221; OR 676 P 1939 OR 588 P 493: PARCEL 2: A PARCEL OF LAND LYING IN THE E1/2 OF THE SE1/4 OF SECTION 12-1N-3W, SAID PARCEL BEING A PART OF LANDS AS DESCRIBED IN OR 406 P 1790, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS AS FOLLOWS: BEGAN AT A RE-BAR, FOUND MARKING THE SEC OF SAID LANDS HAVING BEEN PREVIOUSLY DESCRIBED IN OR 406 P 1790 AND RUN; THENCE N 00*16'07" E ALONG THE EASTERN BOUNDARY OF SAID LANDS A DISTANCE OF 225.65 FT TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT, FOUND; THENCE N 89*57'00" W 84.84 FT TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT, FOUND; THENCE RUN N 00*03'30" E 117.64 FT TO A POINT, MARKING THE POB. FROM SAID POB THENCE RUN N 00*03'30" E 117.64 FT TO A POINT; N 89*57'00" W 167.15 FT TO A POINT; THENCE RUN S 00*00'00" W 117.64 FT TO A POINT; THENCE RUN S89*57'00"E 167.03 FT TO SAID POB. AREA CONTAINS 0.45 ACRE, MORE OR LESS. THE EASTERLY 20.00 FT THERE OF SUBJECT TO AN INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITY EASEMENT AND TOGETHER WITH A 20 FT EASEMENT
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 4-12-1N-3W-0000-00444-1300
Name in which assessed: Golden Green Builders LLC
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 3rd Day of May, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 2nd DAY OF February, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: Mar. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Gadsden County, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 2470
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 680 P 221; OR 676 P 1939 OR 588 P 493: PARCEL 3: A PARCEL OF LAND LYING IN THE E1/2 OF THE SE1/4 OF SECTION 12-1N-3W, SAID PARCEL BEING A PART OF LANDS AS DESCRIBED IN OR 406 P 1790, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS AS FOLLOWS: BEGAN AT A RE-BAR, FOUND MARKING THE SEC OF SAID LANDS HAVING BEEN PREVIOUSLY DESCRIBED IN OR 406 P 1790 AND RUN; THENCE N 00*16'07" E ALONG THE EASTERN BOUNDARY OF SAID LANDS A DISTANCE OF 225.65 FT TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT, FOUND; THENCE N 89*57'00" W 84.84 FT TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT, FOUND, MARKING THE POB. FROM SAID POB THENCE RUN N 00*03'30" E 117.64 FT TO A POINT; THENCE RUN N 89*57'00" W 167.03 FT TO A POINT; THENCE RUN S 00*00'00" W 117.64 FT TO A POINT; THENCE RUN S89*57'00"E 166.91 FT TO SAID POB. AREA CONTAINING 0.45 ACRE, MORE OR LESS. THE EASTERLY 20.00 FT THERE OF SUBJECT TO AN INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITY EASEMENT AND TOGETHER WITH A 20 FT EASEMENT
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 4-12-1N-3W-0000-00444-1400
Name in which assessed: Golden Green Builders LLC
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 3rd Day of May, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 2nd DAY OF February, 2017
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: Mar. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017
