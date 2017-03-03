GRANDDAUGHTER MAKES ME THINK OF BUTTERFLY KISSES

My wife Bev and I spent the weekend with my granddaughter Jane Claire two weekends ago while her parents attended a wedding.
I always enjoy spending time with her; she is such a delight and, of course, smart.
For those that have grandchildren you understand how wonderful it is to have a grandchild and how much of a blessing it is as well.
She just turned 11 and it seems like only a few months ago that I was helping Bob and Amy bring her home from the hospital.
My life has been much better since she’s entered into it.
There is something special and different about having grandchildren that I was not expecting until Jane Claire.
Part of it is that she is now an extension of our family.
When my two kids were growing up, I not only had the responsibility of raising kids like my parents had done, but making sure they were safe and healthy.
My priority as a parent was to make sure they had a childhood they could look back on and be thankful.
With Jane Claire, however, my priority is to enjoy her company and especially give her happy memories of doing things with her “Pepaw.”
She has been involved in theatre and dancing for the past several years and is very excited about her rehearsals.
She practices three and four times a week and much of her spare time centers around performing.
I have watched her grow into a good performer and an excellent dancer.
The most important part of her attraction to theatre and dancing is that she truly loves it.
For the past 17 years I, too, have been involved in theatre and like Jane Claire, I really enjoy being on stage and the opportunity to perform.
So for me, her involvement has the added benefit of seeing her on stage, which I have done on many occasions.
I am very proud of her and am especially grateful that she has the discipline needed to handle both the theatre and school work.
On Sunday morning she got up early, and when I came down the stairs to check on her, she was on the couch doing a book report.
I wish I had that kind of discipline in my life.
I am so thankful that God brought Jane Claire into my life and feel truly blessed to have such a sweet granddaughter.
There was a popular song a few years back about Butterfly Kisses and I think about that song often, especially when I am the recipient of those butterfly kisses.