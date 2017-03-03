LIFE'S BLESSINGS!

Lately, it seems like we've had one crisis after another ... health issues, getting stuck in the mud (with two vehicles! Now how many folks can do that, huh?), new dog as big as a horse and just about as unmanageable as a colt but very loving, and so on. In midst of each, friends have stepped in and been extremely helpful, for which we are ever-thankful.
Rick and I were blessed with two great, loving families; the few remaining relatives are pretty far away and much older, so we are sort of on our own ... except! Our friends. How can we give them the thanks they deserve? With this latest mishap, Rick was walking Doc (the dog) on a leash. Doc saw some people he wanted to say hi to and took off in the opposite direction and Rick fell on a brick planter edge and broke his knee cap in half, and off he went by ambulance to TMH.
Dear friend Kenny picked me up and stayed with us both until he got a soft casing on his leg and sent home. That was Saturday. Monday, Rick called our primary doctor who told him to get to Archbold ER; that got us a visit from an ER doc and a speedy appointment with a doctor from Thomasville's orthopedic practice to discuss options (likely surgery). More later on that after we get a plan.
Other friends, Mike, Tracy, Jimbeau, Terri, Vince, Exit, Greg, TJ, Nick, Dee, Khang and a slew of others have all helped in so many ways and stand ready to help anytime ... a very special thank-you to all of them!
We have truly been blessed in our friendships. Life is much better with them as friends!