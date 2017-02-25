GATORS, ‘NOLES, RATTLERS ALL WIN OPENING SERIES IN BASEBALL

Florida, Florida State, and Florida A&M all won their season opening baseball series last weekend.
The Gators were the only team that swept as they slipped by William and Mary Friday before hammering out wins over the visitors Saturday and Sunday.
Jonathan India scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh and Michael Bryne's pitching made it stand up in the 5-4 Friday win. J.J. Schwarz had
three Florida hits in the victory.
Saturday, Brady Singer was the winning pitcher in an 8-1 win and India had three hits including a home run.
The Gators finished the sweep Sunday winning 11-6. Jackson Kowar was the pitcher of record in the game and Austin Langworthy, Deacon Liput and Keenan Bell hit homers.
The Seminoles lost their opener Friday before coming back to beat VCU Saturday and Sunday to capture their home series.
The visitors won 3-0 in the opener behind the combined one-hit shutout by pitchers Sean Thompson and Matt Jamer.
Florida State came back with a Saturday 12-3 win. Jackson Lueck had three hits, Taylor Wells two doubles, and Rhett Aplin a home run helping Cole Sands pick up a win.
Sunday the Tribe claimed the series with a 11-3 win.
Tyler Holton got the pitching victory and Nick Dunn had three hits and Quincy Nieporte spanked a home run.
The Rattlers smacked Wofford 17-4 on Friday with JoJo Durden getting the win. John Capa had four hits for FAMU in that game.
Wofford turned the tables Saturday winning 3-2 before the Rattlers took the series with an 8-7 Sunday win.
Brian Davis got the win and had three hits in the game. Hunter Fillingim picked up a save.
It's a very busy week for all three teams.
Florida played at Jacksonville Tuesday and hosted the Dolphins Wednesday. The Gators have a big Friday, Saturday and Sunday home series with Miami before playing at Central Florida Tuesday and hosting the Knights Wednesday.
FSU hosted South Florida Tuesday and will host Samford in a weekend series. Jacksonville will come to Howser for a Tuesday game.
A&M took Ben Ellzey and his 24-game hitting streak to Auburn Tuesday. The Rattlers host George Washington Friday, Saturday and Sunday before Mercer comes to Tallahassee for Tuesday and Wednesday games.