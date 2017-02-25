GATORS ON STREAK; ‘NOLES DEMOLISH BC

The Florida Gator men's basketball team entered Tuesday night’s home game with South Carolina on an eight-game winning streak.
Florida took a pair of road SEC wins to reach the streak last week defeating Auburn 114-95 Tuesday and holding off Mississippi State 57-52 Saturday.
Canyon Berry scored 30 points and the Gators had seven players in double-figures in the Auburn game Tuesday. All wasn't good, though, because Florida lost starting center
John Egbunu to an injury. He will be out the remainder of the season.
Chris Chiozza scored 14 and KeVaughn Allen 11 to lead the Gators in their Starkville win Saturday.
After hosting South Carolina, Florida (22-5) will play at Kentucky Saturday and host Arkansas next Wednesday.
Florida State broke a two-game losing streak with a 107-72 win over Boston College at the Civic Center Monday night. Dwayne Bacon scored 16 points to lead a 13-player scoring contingent that had at least 4 points each.
The Seminoles fell at Pittsburgh Saturday 80-66.
They take a 22-6 record to Clemson Saturday and play at Duke next Tuesday.
FAMU lost home games to Norfolk State Saturday and Hampton Monday.
The 77-65 Norfolk State loss came in overtime. Hampton's Jermaine Marrow scored 31 in the Rattlers’ 76-69 loss.
The 7-20 FAMU team plays at South Carolina Saturday.