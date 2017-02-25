GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Leading East Gadsden was Jamiya Bittle who finished with 25 points. The East Gadsden team finished their regular season 17-10.
Aucilla Christian 50
Tallavana Chris. 13
Aucilla Christian earned a trip for their girls’ basketball team to the state tournament for the first time ever after defeating Tallavana Christian for the fourth time this season. Aucilla led 24-5 at the half. Tallavana did not have a player score over six points.
SOFTBALL
Franklin Co. 17
West Gadsden 0
Franklin County continued their 2016 domination of Class A softball with a 17-0 defeat of the Lady Panthers last week. West Gadsden gave up 11 hits. Franklin County pitcher Jaylin Charles struck out nine West Gadsden batters and gave up one hit to the Panthers.
TENNIS
John Paul II
defeats Munroe 7-0
The Lady Cats tennis team did not take a single game from John Paul II in their season opener in Tallahassee last week. Jenna Branson lost #1 singles 8-1, Emily Anderson lost #2 by 8-1, Reilly Allman lost #3 8-3, Allison Bergman lost #4 8-3 and Emma Jones lost 8-0 and Morgan Bot lost 8-5.
Both doubles teams lost as well: the teams of Branson/Anderson in the top slot lost 8-0 and the team of Bergman/Bot lost 8-4 in the #2 doubles spot.