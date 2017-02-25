PANTHERS ONE WIN AWAY FROM STATE

The West Gadsden Panthers jumped out to a 27-8 first quarter run on the way to eliminating Baker 94-56 in a Tuesday Region 2-A FHSAA boys’ basketball play-off game.
Senior guard Andrew Reddick led a furious pressing defense in the period to fuel the eventual running-clock win before a home crowd.
Reddick had 13 points, 3 steals, and 3 assists in that opening quarter. He went on to finish the game with 21 points, six steals and 6 assists heading a five-player double-figure scoring contingent for the advancing Panthers team.
Rod Stokes had 17 points including 4 three-pointers, Mark Bradwell hit 15, Sammy Carter 13 including 3 three-pointers, and Xavier Bush 11 in rounding out the double figure scoring.
"We felt we could press them and our guys really went out and did a fine job from the get-go," West Gadsden coach Andrew Moten said. "Reddick's big quarter was a catalyst and then the fact that we wound up with 9 three-pointers helped us maintain the margin we had built."
The Panthers scored 21 second-quarter points, added 28 in the third period and notched 18 as the score reached mercy-rule numbers in quarter four.
They will take a 22-6 record into Tuesday's Region 2 finals at West Gadsden where they will meet Chipley in a game that will decide a Final Four Lakeland trip.
The last two years Chipley won region final meetings between the teams.
Baker ended their year with a fine 21-7 record. The Gators were led in scoring in their final game by Derek Peoples’ 18 points and Dunson McLaughlin's 11 points.
LION TEAM ELIMINATED IN JAX
Tallavana's boys’ basketball team traveled to Jacksonville last Thursday to face Temple Christian Academy in Region 1 2-A FHSAA tournament play.
The host team ended the Lion season by defeating them 73-26 after jumping to a 43-16 halftime lead.
Donald Knight led the winners with 18 points.