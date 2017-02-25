WEST GADSDEN IN STATE BID

By the time this edition of the Herald reaches the streets, the fate of West Gadsden’s boys’ basketball team’s FHSAA Final Four bid will be known.
The Panthers hosted Chipley in the Region 1-A finals Tuesday night in Greensboro.
They gained that right by dismantling Baker 94-56 in a home 1-A semi-final win last Thursday.
West Gadsden’s point guard, Andrew Reddick, had a game in the first quarter to help pretty much set the stage for the blowout.
Reddick scored 13 points, had three rebounds, three steals, and three assists in the period that led to a 27-8 home team margin.
Reddick has been the leader of the 22-6 Panthers all year, not only with his scoring play, but also with his defense and overall floor game.
He is one of several Panther players that can bang in a three-pointer, thus helping the Greensboro school never really being out of a game.
Brothers Rod and Ron Stokes, Sammy Carter, and Xavier Bush also have three-point capability.
Mark Bradwell, Bush, and Jimmy Hester have been the catalysts inside for West Gadsden, not only from a scoring perspective but also more importantly for their defense, which is one of the trademarks of the Andrew Moten-coached team.
Moten was known for his defense during his playing days at Shanks, the University of Florida and overseas professional basketball. And it’s something he stresses as the Panthers head man.
West Gadsden made back-to-back trips to the Final Four in Lakeland in 2012 and 2013 but were short-circuited by Chipley and star Trent Forrest the past two years.
Forrest has gone on to Florida State where he’s making a contribution to a fine season for the Seminoles.
But even without him Chipley will have brought in a formative foe.
The defending state champion Tiger team had a 17-11 record after beating Franklin County in a regional semi-final match last Thursday.
The winner of Tuesday night’s game will meet the winner of the Madison County-Hawthorne game at 11:30 AM at the Lakeland Center in a 1-A Final Four semi-final game.
If the Panthers are there, I’ll be there to report on another chapter of the county’s basketball history.