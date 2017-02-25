CEMETERY VANDALIZED

Gravestones knocked over at Quincy’s Eastern Cemetery
Several gravestones were knocked over last week by vandals at Quincy’s Eastern Cemetery.
The cemetery, which is located across Jefferson Street from the W.A. Woodham Law Enforcement Center, is one of the oldest graveyards in Quincy.
The vandals, it appears, pushed the old stones off their foundations and onto the top of the graves.
The Criminal Investigations Division of the Quincy Police Department (QPD) has the vandalism under investigation.
The stones have since been put back in place by the Quincy Public Works Department.
Police are currently seeking any information that the public may have about the incident and are asking that you call Captain Robert Mixson at 850-627-7111.