CHATTAHOOCHEE NOT IN FAVOR OF SCHOOL MERGERS

The third in a series of community meetings concerning the proposed school reconfiguration was held Monday evening at Chattahoochee Elementary.
In front of about 150 people, Superindependent Roger Milton gave an overview of his proposal to consolidate and close several schools.
Milton said that there was a need for the consolidation that will help cut overall cost of operations, help to increase teachers salaries and provide more educational opportunities to students.
Chattahoochee Elementary is one of the proposed schools to close in the school year of 2018-2019. Milton stated that the school in 2013 had 202 students and this year’s student population was at 175, less than half of the school’s capacity at 450 students.
His proposal would place the fourth- and fifth-graders in the new West Gadsden Middle School (plans are to combine West Gadsden High School students with those at East Gadsden to form one county high school) and have the first- through third-graders at Greensboro Elementary.
Chattahoochee Elementary would then house Pre-K through Kindergarten students.In the process, he said, there would be no early school startings, no loss of certified teachers and no loss of non-instructional employees who were recommended for continuation.
School Board Chairman Isaac Simmons, who represents the Chattahoochee area, and Milton made it a point to state that none of the proposals had been voted on at this time.
Simmons said he did not support the Superintendent’s proposal and would never vote to close Chattahoochee Elementary.
He has a plan as well, he said, that did not include closing Chattahoochee Elementary. His plan would be to wait 2 to 3 years and build a central school between
Chattahoochee and Greensboro for those students.
He also said he did not like busing students 27 to 30 miles one way to high school.
He added that he wanted to bring the Gadsden Elementary School to Chattahoochee as well.
Chattahoochee City Manager Lee Garner stated he did not want to see the school moved because of the impact it would have on local economic growth.
Garner said that one of the first questions asked of him by potential businesses is if there’s a local school, especially a high school.
Greensboro and Chattahoochee High school were combined to form West Gadsden High School several years ago.
Chattahoochee City Commissioner-At-Large L.B. Howell said the idea of closing the school was “ludicrous,” adding that to do so would be killing what was left in Chattahoochee.
Mayor Chris Moultry said that if the school board made this decision it would push more students to Jackson County, adding to the problem of dropping student numbers.
City Commissioner Annette Bates said she had issues with students who are up early to go to school. “We are not in agreement with the closing of Chattahoochee Elementary,” she said.
There are four more meetings planned. Please note the ads in this week’s Herald.