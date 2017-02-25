LIVESTOCK SPONSOR DINNER KICKS OFF UPCOMING SHOW AND SALE

The West Florida Livestock Association’s annual sponsor supper was held last Thursday night at the National Guard Armory in Quincy.
The supper is an opportunity for the Association to thank the many sponsors for the upcoming 73rd Market Steer, Swine and Replacement Heifer Show and Sale which will be March 3rd and 4th at the William M. Inman Agricultural Center in Quincy.
Gadsden 4-H members who raise show steers and hogs also take this time to express their appreciation for the opportunity to participate in the livestock show.
Sponsors and supporters were treated to a steak dinner with all the trimmings.
2017 WEST FLA.
LIVESTOCK SHOW SCHEDULE
Friday, March 3, 2017:
Receiving entries and classification of Cattle and Swine. Swine must be weighed in before 12:00 noon. Individual calves will be received only from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. EST.
• 5:00 P.M. Register Judging Teams
• 6:00 P.M. Youth Judging Contest
Saturday, March 4, 2017:
• 9:00 A.M. - Youth Swine Show:
Grand & Reserve
Champion Selection
Showmanship Finals
• 1:00 P.M. - Youth Steer Show:
Grand & Reserve
Champion Selection
Showmanship Finals
• 2:30 P.M. - Youth Open Heifer Show:
Grand & Reserve
Champion Selection
Showmanship Finals
• 5:00 P.M. - Barbecue (Livestock Pavilion)
• 6:30 P.M. - Awards Presentation
• 7:00 P.M. - Cattle & Swine Sale
• 8:00 P.M. - Pig Scramble