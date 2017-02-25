IT WAS SLOW BUT SURE, AND DEFINITELY BEAT WALKING

My favorite car of all time was the 1958 English Ford I had in high school.
I had worked and saved up the $150 the old car cost and although it was nearly worn out when I bought it, the thing got me from point “A” to point “B” without any walking being involved.
That was important, you see, because up until the English Ford entered my life I either walked or bummed a ride for my transportation needs.
The car looked like a miniature Checker Cab, by the way, so driving around in it was not a very cool thing to do, especially when many of my classmates were driving much newer and nicer cars and trucks.
To be honest, the looks of the car never really bothered me much; as I said it was basic transportation and affordable to a fellow like me with limited financial choices.
It was a standard three-speed on the floor, a sometimes working radio, and a small four-cylinder motor.
There were not many English Fords around and I had bought it from a man named I.V. Davidson who was a friend of my father.
Mr. Davidson owned several of the cars and after I bought mine, I understood why he had so many.
Parts were not plentiful and it paid to have an extra English Ford around to rob parts from.
When I had to have work done on it there was only one person who could repair it.
Mr. Sanders, who ran the AST shop, would work on it and was the fellow local Volkswagen owners also used.
He actually owned a VW Beetle.
The car had several particularities about it that made it a challenge to drive.
First and foremost, you could not drive it over 45 mph or the rear end made a really strange noise. So I never got a speeding ticket the whole time I owned it.
It also had a hydraulic clutch which had a reservoir that sat right next to the brake fluid reservoir under the hood.
Of course both of them had a small leak and required filling occasionally.
I learned real early in my driving career that you definitely needed brakes that worked if you planned on doing much stopping.
It became a daily ritual to “top off” both reservoirs after having failed to do so and finding myself with no brakes and unable to shift gears at the same time.
The reason I liked the old car and named it as my favorite, was because it was the first car I could call my own and it beat the heck out of walking.
After I had saved up some money I managed to upgrade my transportation to a 1965 Ford Galaxy, another story for another day.
I sold the English Ford to a fellow that worked at the Tenneco Station in Quincy (if you remember the Tenneco Station then I know about how old you are).
He didn’t like the three colors that I had on the car. It was beige on the bottom and some sort of green on the top and had grey primary paint in places it was starting to
rust.
So he painted it candy apple red with a paint brush which, in my opinion, didn’t work out all that well.
I hated to sell that old car, but at the time I felt it was to my advantage to have a nicer car for dating purposes.
I have many fond memories of that old car and the places it took me back then. Which is also another story for another time.