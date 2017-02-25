A MIGHTY AND MAGNIFICENT MESS

Not this time. It’s knives out and at the three-week mark the National Security Advisor is a corpse in the underbrush and the administration can’t even get the story behind his departure straight, with Sean Spicer saying one thing and Kellyanne Conway saying something completely different and the President, who fired him, saying he did nothing wrong. Yes, “it’s a finely-tuned machine.”
The word now leaks out that the intelligence services were listening in on telephone conversations between Trump campaign operatives and Russian intelligence officers. Gee, you think? The President has dismissed such stories as nonsense, but his credibility is in tatters and having lied about so much of no consequence, why wouldn’t he lie about something that matters? His news conference consisted of prolonged whining and pointing with pride to a Rasmussen Poll, which is like asking the monsignors if they approve of the bishop.
His choice for Labor Secretary, it emerges, had a taste for slapping his ex-wife about and hiring undocumented household help. He’s gone. There are still hundreds of jobs needing to be filled, two top choices for his inner circle now vacant; it’s at this point our leader knew what was called for ... a rally, campaign style, in Orlando. “See,” he says, “ I may be incompetent, but the people still love me.”
Granted 35 to 40 percent of Americans approve of the job he's doing. He’s doing what he said he would do, is the reason, but they cannot explain why this is constructive.
Congress has not one bill to move Trump’s agenda. It’s all Executive Orders, most of which are meaningless. Trump cannot explain this monumental mess away saying “the media” are out to get him. I’m old enough that it was Spiro Agnew who accused the media when I was part of it. As for leaks, remember Nixon’s Plumbers? I was accused of getting my daily marching orders from Walter Cronkite! Wasn’t true then, isn’t now. Leaks, in my experience, are angry or disgusted civil servants who can no longer stand it and they say something to a reporter they can trust.
Trump reminds me of a thirteen-year-old kid trying to exhibit dominance on the schoolyard. The Trump game of the extended handshake gives me the willies. The Japanese Prime Minister’s expression spoke volumes. Thank goodness Mr. Trudeau, who is a boxer and ice hockey player, didn’t squeeze back. Of course he was raised to exhibit good manners. If he isn’t trying to “out-macho” visiting heads of state, he’s bullying Chris Christie into ordering meatloaf for lunch.
Thank God for the sane people, for General Mattis, for Rex Tillerson, who are working hard, giving our friends and allies the sense that everyone isn’t incompetent or nuts.
Meanwhile some Republicans on Capitol Hill are beginning to realize that this guy is trouble; there are serious charges of collusion with a foreign power in an election and violations of the Logan Act. Bring on the investigations.