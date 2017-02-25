BERT’S COLUMN ON THE MARK

The column by Nick Bert on February 2, titled "Country Editor's Take on Trump" was excellent and far surpassed some of the columns I have read lately in larger publications who would resent being termed "country." Having grown up in the country there at Havana it simply does not bother me to be called country because we country boys learned and developed, in my opinion, in much more sensible manners than city kids.
I voted for Donald Trump for president because I could not cast a vote for the poster girl for corruption in government and other life in every sense. Opinions such as that held by Jan Rogers and Rick Soskis in his letter to the editor notwithstanding, Donald Trump is attempting to do what he promised, bring America out of a quagmire of exceedingly high taxes, excessive regulations strangling business and other development, a healthcare disaster with ever increasing costs and decreasing benefits, a severely weakened military, and veterans who are homeless while our medicare taxes are being spent to provide higher and higher welfare to those who refuse to work and ISIS members being imported by the hundreds of thousands under the guise of "refugees."
When we house illegal immigrants, actually criminals as they violated the law in coming here, and let our veterans remain homeless things are truly rotten in Washington having degenerated drastically to that state under eight years of Obama. People who complain about the Electoral College system, which was fine when their candidate won but awful when they lost, should go online and read the report on the Electoral College done by Prager University. That report will give you some real good, valid insight into the wisdom of our Founding Fathers when they set up the Electoral College, which should definitely be retained. People who freely call Mr. Trump a Fascist or Nazi simply have no understanding of those philosophies and need to read up on the matter. I suggest Hannah Arendt's book titled "Totalitarianism."
Actually, the people who rioted in Washington D.C. on Inauguration Day were much more in keeping with Naziism in their behavior, as are the ones who got violent at Trump rallies during the campaign. Read the history of Nazi behavior in Germany prior to Hitler taking charge and see how violent his followers were. Then let the Jan Rogers-type haters of Trump cite one incident where Trump followers have been violent, injuring police officers, burning cars and buildings, assaulting innocent people, blocking ambulances from getting to hospitals, etc. People opposed to Obama did not riot when he was elected President, not once but twice.
James D. Powell