Don C. Price, Florida lawmaker, former mayor of Tallahassee and Leon County commissioner, passed away February 6 at the age of 90. He was married for 70 years to his sweetheart Jane, who passed away in 2014.
He was a beloved father and grandfather who will be greatly missed by his three daughters: Kay Harris (Ben) and their two sons: Cmdr. B.W. Harris, USN (Heather) of Norfolk, VA and Price Harris of Dunnellon, FL; Donna McGill of Lakeland, GA and her three children: Andy Johnston (Lori) of St. Augustine, FL; Don Diaz-Johnston (George) of Miami, FL; and Michelle Rowe (Michael) of Monticello, FL; and Janet Warner (Ronnie) of Havana, FL and their two daughters: Wendi Warner of Panama City, FL and Mandi Hartman (Paul) of Tallahassee, FL. He also leaves behind 17 great-grandchildren who adored their "Pawpaw."
Visitation will be from 4-6 at Bevis Funeral Home, 2710 North Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32303 on Thursday, February 9th. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 at MeadowWood Memorial Park, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, FL 32312.
Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Price family with their arrangements.
