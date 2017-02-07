subscribe

Don C. Price

Posted by
Byron Spires
in Obituaries
Tuesday, February 7. 2017
Comments (0)
Don C. Price, Florida lawmaker, former mayor of Tallahassee and Leon County commissioner, passed away February 6 at the age of 90. He was married for 70 years to his sweetheart Jane, who passed away in 2014.

He was a beloved father and grandfather who will be greatly missed by his three daughters: Kay Harris (Ben) and their two sons: Cmdr. B.W. Harris, USN (Heather) of Norfolk, VA and Price Harris of Dunnellon, FL; Donna McGill of Lakeland, GA and her three children: Andy Johnston (Lori) of St. Augustine, FL; Don Diaz-Johnston (George) of Miami, FL; and Michelle Rowe (Michael) of Monticello, FL; and Janet Warner (Ronnie) of Havana, FL and their two daughters: Wendi Warner of Panama City, FL and Mandi Hartman (Paul) of Tallahassee, FL. He also leaves behind 17 great-grandchildren who adored their "Pawpaw."

Visitation will be from 4-6 at Bevis Funeral Home, 2710 North Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32303 on Thursday, February 9th. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 at MeadowWood Memorial Park, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, FL 32312.

Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Price family with their arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 