Bernice Eloise Edwards Castleberry, 81, of Quincy passed at her home Friday, February 3, 2017. She was born March 18, 1935 in the Sycamore community to Belford and Gladys Shepard Edwards. She lived with her family on the Pinegrove Church Road, graduated from the Greensboro High School. October 24, 1954 she married Lloyd Castleberry and they have been married for 62 years. Bernice attended the Pine Grove Baptist Church until she and Lloyd married and then they attended the Methodist Church in Quincy until later attending the Bethel Assembly of God Church on Pine Grove Church Road where her family always lived.
Bernice had two daughters; Dinah Kay Castleberry, and Julie Ann Castleberry Henderson. She had five grandchildren; Indy and Katie Mathews and Chris, Craig and Cody Henderson.
She was preceded in death by; a son, Timothy Mark Castleberry, who died at birth and her parents, Belford and Gladys Edwards.
Family received friends Monday, February 6, 2017 at 10:30 until service time of 11:00 at the graveside in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Quincy.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home (627-7677) in charge of arrangements.