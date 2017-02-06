Mary Webb May Morgan, born April 23, 1931, passed away on February 4, 2017, at Big Bend Hospice, Tallahassee, FL. She was born in Quincy, FL and lived most of her life in Gadsden County. She is the daughter of John Herbert (Hubby) and Margaret McCollister May. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, John Edwin (Sonny) May.
She graduated from Gadsden County High School, Quincy, FL and Fairfax Hall College in Virginia. She was married to James (Jim) C. Morgan for 63 years. She was a homemaker, who was dedicated to her family. She also worked part time in the family furniture business.
She is survived by her husband Jim, four children, Melissa Cooper, Rick Morgan (Theresa), Fletcher Morgan (Lisa), Mac Morgan, five grandchildren, Kyle Cooper (Jenna), Ben Morgan (Julie), Mary Katherine Morgan, Sam Morgan, Meagan Bridges (Matthew), two great-grandchildren Brenna and Cole Cooper.
Memorial Services will be held at Faith Funeral Home Chapel, Havana, FL on Wednesday February 8th, 2017. Visitation will be held from 10-11am at Faith Funeral Home with the service in the Faith Funeral Home Chapel at 11am. Memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Faith Funeral Home & Crematory in Havana is in charge of arrangements (850-539-4300 or www.faithfuneralhome.com)
