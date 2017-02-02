John "Johnny" Maxwell 62, of Havana, FL. passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Faith Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Dennis Young officiating the service. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 2:00 PM. The interment will follow at Concord Cemetery.
Johnny was born March 23, 1954 in Tallahassee, the son of the late David Allen Maxwell and the late Bobbie L Jones Maxwell. Johnny worked for Russell Daniel Irrigation for more than twenty years before starting Maxwell Irrigation and Landscaping company. He was a dedicated family-man that loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years Dianna Perkins Maxwell; his son John Lee Maxwell; and daughter Tracy Ruby (husband Drew) all of Havana. His grandchildren Jacob Singletary; Brison Ruby; Kylee Ruby; Brittany Ruby and Brianna Ruby.
He is preceded in death by his parents and all of his brothers and sisters.
John "Johnny" Maxwell
