James Brady Hall, 77, passed Thursday, January 26, 2017 in Tallahassee after a lengthy illness. He was born October 9, 1939 to Willie and Lora Mayo Hall in Altha, Florida. He married Ann Marlow of Greensboro, FL, April 5, 1958. He retired from the State of Florida Dept. of Corrections as a Sergeant. He also served as an Honorary Deputy under the late Sheriff W. A. Woodham.
Visitation was held Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Providence Baptist Church, Providence Community, from 2:00 P.M. until the service at 3:00 P.M. Interment followed in the Providence Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ann Marlowe Hall; sons, Johnnie (Debbie) Hall, Jimmy (Donna) Hall and Tim Hall, all of Greensboro; sisters, Joyce Williams of Tallahassee, FL and Thelma Sellars of Altha, FL; brother, Jeral Hall of Altha; father-in-law J. B. Toole of Greensboro, FL; grandchildren, Tanya Strickland, Brady Hall, Tracy Johnson, Jennifer Hall, Daniel Hall and Kaci Hall; and nine (9) great-grandchildren.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, (850-627-7677) Quincy, Florida was in charge of arrangements.