Legals for 01-27-17
Friday, January 27. 2017
Invitation to Bid
Bid No. 17-01
The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners is seeking sealed bids for Helical Corrugated w/rolled ends and Asphalt Coated Steel Pipe; price for mitered end sections, annulary and coated annular bands. Bids will be received until 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 13, 2017 in the Management Services Department, 5-B E. Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 and opened immediately thereafter in the County Administrator’s Conference Room, 9-B E. Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351. Specifications may be obtained from the Management Services Department at 5-B E. Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL or by dialing 850-875-8660. The bid document is available on our website at www.gadsdengov.net
. Questions concerning the specifications should be directed to Curtis Young at 850-875-8672. Bids will not be valid if not sealed in an envelope marked “SEALED BID” and identified by the name of the firm, bid number and time of opening. The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any one bid or all bids, any part of any bid, to waive any informality in any bid, and to award the purchase in the best interest of the County. EEO/AA
Date issued: 1-26-2017
1t: 1/26/17
_________________________________
Gadsden County Board of County
Commissioners
Planning & Community Development Director
Full-Time
Position #0017
Planning & Community Development
Salary $2,262.53 to $3,620.05 Bi-Weekly
Position Closes: Open Until Filled
To obtain additional information about this position visit our website at www.gadsdengov.net . EEO/AA.
4t: 1/12/17, 1/19/17, 1/26/17, 2/2/17
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Tax Ease Funding 2016-1, LLC, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1364
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 732 P 1454 LOT 6 BLK 3, SELMANS ADDITION OR 557 P 646 OR 480 P 906 OR 313 P 1602
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-07-2N-3W-0750-00003-0060
Name in which assessed: Cavetta Corbett
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 1st Day of March, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 28th DAY OF November, 2016
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: 1-5, 12, 19, 26, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Tax Ease Funding 2016-1, LLC, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 565
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 456 P 1085 OR 419 P 1806, OR 451 P 1941 OR 339 P 2061; OR 412 P 760 COMM AT THE NEC OF THE SW 1/4 OF THE SW 1/4 OF SECTION 24-3N-3W AND RUN S 00 DEG 09' 56" E 1408.51 FT., N 88 DEG 33'55" E 1420 FT., S 24 DEG 07'22" E 590.83 FT., S 53 DEG 08'54" E 1040.20 FT., N 24 DEG 05'06" E 387.44 FT TO BEGIN; THENCE N 60 DEG 28'06" EAST 228.82 FT., N 77 DEG 14'36" E 26 FT., N 01 DEG 55'25" WEST 727.10 FT., S 88 DEG 33'52" W 105.40 FT., S 36 DEG 51'06" W 408.88 FT., S 16 DEG 17'00" E 536.93 FT TO THE P.O.B.
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 2-25-3N-3W-0000-00112-0500
Name in which assessed: John L Gause Sr and Jennifer S Gause
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 1st Day of March, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 28th DAY OF November, 2016
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: 1-5, 12, 19, 26, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Tax Ease Funding 2016-1, LLC, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 2555
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 532 P 288 OR 365 P 1018 COMMENCE AT THE SOUTH 1/4 CORNER THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEG20 MIN 58 SEC EAST 330.02 FT THENCE NORTH 00 DEG 32 MIN 41 SEC WEST 1644.72 THENCE SOUTH 89 DEG 43 MIN 50 SEC WEST 658.85 FT TO A POINT ON THE EASTERN BOUNDARY OF THE WEST 1/2 OF NE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 POB. THENCE SOUTH 58 DEG 18 MIN 55 SEC WEST ALONG THE NW BOUNDARY OF LANDS DESC. IN OR 356 1283 A DISTANCE OF 633.10 FT TO THE R/W OF HOPKINS LANDING RD '66 FT R/W' THENCE NORTH 48 DEG 11 MIN 41 SEC WEST ALONG NE R/W 55.63 FT THENCE NW ALONG THE NE R/W A CHORD DISTANCE BEING NORTH 60 DEG 3 MIN 46 SEC WEST 315.59 TO CENTERLINE OF 25 FTR/W THENCE NORTH 42 DEG 27 MIN 17 SEC EAST ALONG CENTERLINE A DISTANCE 603.68 THENCE NORTH 89 DEG 15 MIN 29 SEC EAST ALONG 439.14 TO EASTERN BOUNDARY OF THE WEST ½ OF NE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 THENCE SOUTH 01 DEG 17 MIN 49 SEC EAST ALONG EASTERN BOUNDARY 313.22 FT POB. IN SECTION 4-1S-4W.
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 6-04-1S-4W-0000-00314-0100
Name in which assessed: Triple Adrian Marketing Group Inc.
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 1st Day of March, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 28th DAY OF November, 2016
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: 1-5, 12, 19, 26, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, K&K Solution, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 314
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 731 P 1879 OR 731 P 1866 OR 672 P 1871 OR 628 P 1339 LOT 1 , BLK B; CASCADE FALLS RECORDED SUBDV PER PLAT BOOK 2 PAGES 129 & 130
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 2-26-3N-2W-1540-0000B-0010
Name in which assessed: Ghazvini Properties No 1, 2, 3, & 4, LLC
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 1st Day of March, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 28th DAY OF November, 2016
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: 1-5, 12, 19, 26, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Tax Ease Funding 2016-1, LLC, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1946
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 729 P 992 OR 305 P 257-259 LIFE ESTATE; COMMENCE AT THE NWC OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4, RUN EAST 290 FT., S 758 FT TO BEGIN: THENCE W 303 FT., S 180 FT TO ROAD, N/LY ALONG ROAD 217 FT TO THE P.O.B. DB KKK P 46; DB PPP, P 216. IN SECTION 24-2N-4W.
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-24-2N-4W-0000-00213-0100
Name in which assessed: Cox Lane LLC
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 1st Day of March, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 28th DAY OF November, 2016
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: 1-5, 12, 19, 26, 2017
_________________________________
