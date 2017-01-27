HAVANA HILLS RIDE SLATED FOR FEB. 25-26

There’s a big bike event coming to Havana the end of February.
The Havana Hills Ride will take place Sunday, February 26, winding its way from Havana through south Georgia and back. Participants may ride either a 48-mile distance or an 88-mile distance. A pre-race party will be held Saturday, February 25.
The event is sponsored by the Havana Merchants Association (HMA) and other businesses including Stone’s, Havana Ford, Farm Bureau, Wanderings, Aromatherapy Workshop, Havana Wellness Studio, Miss T's Sets, Dr. John Dunn, Higher Ground Cycle Shop, Tasty Pastry, Mirror Image Antiques. Additional sponsors are welcomed.
A Yeti 45 Cooler, donated by Stone’s will be raffled at $5.00 per ticket to raise funds for the event and to benefit the Havana Volunteer Fire Department.
Registration on EventBrite (eventbright. com) is open to anyone. The entry fee is $35. T-Shirts will also be available. Riders are expected from Florida and Georgia as well as farther north where it is still too cold or snowy for cycling. The aim is to make sure Havana lives up to its reputation as Florida's Friendliest Small Town as it welcomes visitors from far and near.
On Saturday, February 25, the Havana Hills Ride Packet Pickup Party will be held from 2:00 to 6:00.
Participants will come to downtown Havana on Saturday to pick up their ride packet from Miss T's Sets, 206 NW 1st St, Havana, and stroll through the friendly local shops. Vic Vickers of Stone’s will be cooking food and there will be great music performed by the Adventures of Annabelle Lyn, a talented trio of swooning, crooning ladies from Tallahassee playing Acoustic, Original, Bluegrass, Folk, Blues and Swing music on guitar, violin, mandolin, banjo, ukulele, double bass and lady harmonies (http://www.annabellelyn.com/). At 4:30 there will be a prize drawing for items donated by local bicycle shops.
On Sunday, February 26, the Havana Hills Ride will start at 8:30 a.m.
At that time all riders will meet in the parking lot in downtown Havana and be escorted out of town by a fire engine for the start of the ride. There will be two different
distance rides that will head north to Attapulgus, GA, where there will be a SAG / rest stop. The 48-mile ride will turn around at this point, while the 88-mile ride will continue north to another SAG / rest stop in Climax, GA, then east to Whigham, GA, before heading back south to the SAG / rest stop in Attapulgus.
The ride will end back in downtown Havana where there will be finisher patches and food available until 4:30 p.m.