By Cornelius Pace
The 2016-17 Shanks Tigers boys’ basketball team defeated all basketball teams on its schedule this season. Shanks’ Tigers are middle school conference basketball champions. On December 15, 2016 Shanks defeated Taylor County Middle School with a come-from-behind 36-30 victory. Tyrek Barkley Scored 10 points, Keiyon Robinson 11, Carlton Roache 4, Jaqayvious Pride 3, Tyson Scott 5, Terrel Bryant 1, and Tyree Jackson 2.
Shanks Middle School Tigers
SHANKS IS MIDDLE SCHOOL CHAMPION
