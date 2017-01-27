subscribe
SHANKS IS MIDDLE SCHOOL CHAMPION

Friday, January 27. 2017
By Cornelius Pace

The 2016-17 Shanks Tigers boys’ basketball team defeated all basketball teams on its schedule this season. Shanks’ Tigers are middle school conference basketball champions. On December 15, 2016 Shanks defeated Taylor County Middle School with a come-from-behind 36-30 victory. Tyrek Barkley Scored 10 points, Keiyon Robinson 11, Carlton Roache 4, Jaqayvious Pride 3, Tyson Scott 5, Terrel Bryant 1, and Tyree Jackson 2.

Shanks’ championship season was one for the record books at 21-1.

Shanks played its final game of the season against Havana Magnet on Friday the 13th inside a packed gym and was victorious 69-45.

This championship season also included a trip to Orlando to see the Orlando Magic play against the New Jersey Nets, an awesome experience for the basketball team thanks Coach Marshall.

Shanks’ basketball championship roster is as follows: Keiyon Robinson, Tyrek Barkley, Ethan Mason, Ja’Michael Stanley, Jaqayvious Pride, Terrell Bryant, Jalen McNealy, Tyree Jackson, Carlton Roache, Tyson Scott, Cedric Lifherd, Antwan Betsy, Johntarrious Thomas, Demario McCall and Coach Cornelius Pace.

“I would like to give thanks to the basketball parents of JASMS for all of their support and assistance throughout the basketball season. James A. Shanks is led by our great instructional leader Mrs. Juanita Ellis. Tiger’s teamwork make the dream work,” stated Coach Pace.
