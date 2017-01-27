JAGUARS TOP FLORIDA HIGH; CROSSROAD DOWNS TCS

The East Gadsden boys’ basketball team sandwiched a win between two losses in action last week.
Tuesday, the Jaguars lost a 72-65 game to Franklin County in East Point. Chris Jordan hit 18 points and Titus Burns popped in 14 to lead the East Gadsden cause.
Thursday the Jaguars used a 25-point, 9-assist from Burns to help top Florida High 54-50. Jordan added 13 in the win.
Friday night Rickards bopped East Gadsden 61-38 to wrap up the week.
The Jaguars host Liberty County next Monday and Franklin County will come to the campus Tuesday for a game.
SALTERS HAS BIG GAME FOR BOBCATS
Matt Salters scored 20 points to help keep Munroe in their boys’ basketball game last Thursday night before the home-standing Bobcats fell to visiting Wewahitchka 60-51.
Salters had four three-pointers in his output, helping keep the home team close.
Salters had 14 points in a Friday home loss to Aucilla. Isaiah Glynn also scored 14 in the game and Jaddon Derrico hit 11.
Munroe hosted Altha Tuesday and will host Liberty County Thursday.
CROSSROAD DEFEATS TALLAVANA IN BOYS’ PLAY
Crossroad knocked off Tallavana spoiling the Lion homecoming celebration Friday night.
The visitors won 53-37. Justin Butler led the home team with 15 points.
Tallavana also dropped a game to Liberty County 75-57 last Tuesday as the Bulldogs’ Levi Brannon scored 20 points.
Twinn Williams led the Lion with 14 points and Butler scored 10.
The Lion will play at Crossroad Friday.
PANTHERS DROP TWO
It was a tough week for West Gadsden's boys’ basketball team as they lost a pair of road games to fall to 14-6.
Last Tuesday they had trouble scoring in Madison County, dropping a 48-34 game.
Friday, in Tallahassee, Leon edged the Panthers 52-48. Andrew Reddick scored 13 points to top West Gadsden.
The Panthers will have a home string coming up hosting Wakulla County Thursday, Jefferson County Friday and Madison County Tuesday.