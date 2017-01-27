SALTERS PUTTING UP IMPRESSIVE NUMBERS

His best outing was a 27-point/10-rebound performance in a loss to Grace Christian. Salters top night on the boards was a 16-point/16-rebound game against Tallavana Christian back on January 10, the night the streak began. He scored 16 or more points on four different occasions.
BASKETBALL BUSINESS:
This past week in Gadsden County basketball action:
East Gadsden dropped two close games last week to two quality opponents The Jaguars led Maclay 24-23 at halftime but were outscored 13-6 in the third quarter and went on to a 41-39 loss. Titus Burns scored 11 points in the loss. The second loss was to Franklin County. The Jaguars jumped out to a 21-14 first-quarter lead and led 30-29 at halftime, but again were outscored in the third quarter. Franklin County went on win 72-65. Four East Gadsden players were in double figures scoring - Chris
Jordan (16), Titus Burns (14), Trammel Charlton (11), and Kelvin Calhoun (10).
The East Gadsden girls’ basketball team on handed West Gadsden’s Lady Panthers a rare loss and only their 4th of the season. The Lady Jags won the low-scoring intra-county contest 40-31.
Two nights earlier, the WG Lady Panthers defeated Wakulla handily 67-35 for their 14th win of the 2016-2017 season.
Like East Gadsden, the West Gadsden boys’ basketball team had two quality losses last week. Against Madison County (17-2) the Panthers were tied in the first quarter but were outscored the next three for a 48-34 loss. Their next loss was to Quincy native Ricky Davis’ Leon Lions team. The Lions (11-8) won 52-47 to drop to 14-7 on the season.
The Tallavana Lady Lion picked up two wins last week. First was a nerve-wracking 51-50 win over Liberty County followed by a 36-20 win over Taylor County.
PLAYOFF WIN FOR LADY JAGS SOCCER:
A big congratulations to Coach Gabe Stephens and the East Gadsden girls’ soccer team who won their first-ever playoff game with a win over Godby. The team defeated the Cougars 2-1 with captains each scoring a goal. The Jaguars lost the semifinal game to Taylor County 7-0. Their final record was 4-9-2.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK:
In speaking to the entitlement of the younger generation, a high school wrestling coach had this to say in Coach and Athletic Director magazine: “We have traded the team and community approach for flat-billed hats, brand new bats and bags and travel teams that are too good to play in their hometown.”