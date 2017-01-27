ATLANTA, NEW ENGLAND HEADED TO SUPER BOWL

It will be Atlanta and New England in this year’s Super Bowl .
Things were settled Sunday when the Falcons whipped Green Bay 44-21 in Atlanta and the Pats knocked off Pittsburgh 36-17 in Foxboro.
I picked both winners in last week’s column but I sure didn't think either game would be that one-sided.
Matt Ryan picked the Packers apart, and Tom Brady carved up a Steeler team that was loaded with drama.
I think this will be a great Super Bowl. The next two weeks will be full of all kinds of media coverage leading up to the game which will be played at 6:30 PM on the 5th of February.
Next week I'll have my annual Super Bowl column where I call people to make their picks.
If any reader wants to make a pick, drop it by the Herald office by noon Monday with the score and a short reason why you picked thus. We will put it in the column.
BAGWELL, RAINES,
I-ROD HEADED
TO THE HALL
The 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame inductees were named last week.
Selected by the Baseball Writers of America, Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriquez were chosen to enter as players.
Bagwell and Rodriquez bring some hefty numbers to their resumes.
Both were MVPs. Bagwell was also Rookie-of-the Year in ‘94 and finished his career at Houston with 449 home runs.
I-Rod was a traveled catcher playing for several teams including the Yankees, Marlins and Tigers. A 14-time All-Star who ended up with over 2,800 hits, it will be interesting to see what cap he wears at induction.
I felt both Bagwell and Rodriquez were real deserving of the selection.
I felt Raines was a bit of a stretch until I looked up his stats. He finished a 23-year career with over 2,600 hits and over 800 stolen bases playing with mostly the Expos, White Sox and Yankees. A lot of those times he was one of those real good players that performed under the radar.
I don't always agree with the writers, but this year they selected three very deserving players for the honor.