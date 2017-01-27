YOUNG HUNTERS PARTICIPATE IN DEER HUNT

A group of young people under the age of 18 took advantage of Gadsden County’s bountiful land and wildlife and participated in a special deer hunt this past weekend.
Future of Hunting in Florida (FHF) held a hunt and weekend camping experience for nine Florida youth in the western part of the county.
The organization was created to help reverse the trend of declining hunters in the State of Florida.
What better way to do that than to involve young hunters?
Young hunters were given a chance to experience deer hunting first-hand by spending time with a parent in a deer stand.
For many of the young hunters it was their first time hunting.
In addition to their hunting experience, the young hunters received training in gun safety and hunter’s safety as well as clay target shooting.
They learned about how deer populations are held in check by Florida hunters and the effects of deer plots, processing a deer, and a host of other topics concerning
conservation of wildlife and land.
The hunt is supported by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and the property for camping and hunting was provided by local property owners Cal and Mary Kay
Cooksey and David McPhaul.
“Some of these folks are driving nearly eight hours to give their children this experience which is something we take advantage of every day,” Cooksey said of the countryside of Gadsden County.
The young hunters for the Gadsden hunt include both boys and girls.