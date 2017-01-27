COMCAST CABLE SCRUTINIZED BY QUINCY COMMISSIONERS AFTER HIGH COST COMPLAINTS

Quincy Mayor Derrick Elias, during the city’s Jan. 10th meeting, said his constituents were complaining about Comcast Cable's costs. He said he'd asked Attorney Scott Shirley about cable industry regulations.
"It's a complicated subject," said the attorney. "The city previously had the right to franchise cable until 2007 when the legislature took that ability away. That precluded the city from doing financial reports to determine low-to-moderate income sectors," he said.
Local governments cannot regulate cable unless there are no competitive markets, said Shirley. The issue is now at the federal circuit court of appeal, he said.
Mayor Elias said customers can send complaints about cable usage in writing to the Florida Department of Agriculture. "I'm very, very much more dissatisfied (with cable service) now than I was when I was quoted by the Havana Herald the last time it came up," said the mayor.
Attorney Shirley said cable customers should file complaints in writing, snail mail, where it would be logged in by Comcast and copy the Florida Department of Agriculture.
The commission addressed low-THC Medical Marijuana shops, which are now allowed in certain locations around the state. Trulieve of Quincy is one of the six such locations approved.
Quincy Attorney Shirley said municipalities can issue moratoriums to regulate the number. He said both the city and county are concerned. "The city won't know what's happening until it shows out on the streets. (Shops) would have to be allowed in any location zoned as commercial retail," said Shirley, who said he has a draft moratorium.
Commissioner Gay said he'd received an email from the Florida Department of Transportation with regard to FDOT turning over Madison Street to the city, from King Street to Highway 90. The email said FDOT wants to meet with Gay, Quincy Chief Glenn Sapp and City Manager Mike Wade about it. A motion was unanimously approved to let Gay and any of the others who wanted to participate meet with FDOT about it.
Condolences from the commission were given to the family of longtime police chief R.D.Edwards and father of former commissioner Larry Edwards in their loss, as well as that to the family of Mitch Lewis, who died at age 56 recently.