GCDC MAKES REPORT TO BOCC

The Gadsden County Development Council gave the county commissioners an overview of the year’s progress last week.
GCDC Chairman Jim McShane, of CareerSource, Capital Region; Chairman-Elect Antonio Jefferson, manager of the City of Gretna, and Executive Director Beth Kirkland were present and provided the information to the board.
Among the topics of discussion were the establishment of three new businesses in Gadsden County in 2016: the opening of Armada Ammunition in Greensboro; the opening of Capital Hydraulics, a family-owned business, in Quincy’s Joe Adams Rd. business park; and the opening of Rental, Inc., in Midway.
The GCDC secured a $387,575 Rural Infrastructure Grant for Gadsden County from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The grant will be used to provide utility infrastructure and transportation access to a site being developed for commercial use in Midway by a prospect.
The GCDC has generated grants and matching funds of over 150 percent of the amount invested by the BOCC. The most recent grant is a $10,000 co-operative marketing grant from Enterprise Florida to promote the assets of the county in line with the National Inland Florida campaign through a targeted email campaign.
The GCDC launched a new, award-winning website, GadsdenFLDev.com. The site was awarded the designation "Superior" in the Small County Division by the Southern Economic Development Council. The new website includes information on Gadsden County: sites and buildings; demographics; industry; workforce and education; transportation access; and quality of life.