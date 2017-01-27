Sheriff’s office to pilot 2nd Change program

Representatives from both institutions were present at the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office last Wednesday morning, January 18, to assist in developing a Jail Model Re-Entry Program in Gadsden County.
Sheriff Morris Young says that he is pleased that the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office’s Second Chance Re-Entry Program was selected. The goal of the January 18 meeting was to provide a forum where key justice system agency officials and other officials of general government could discuss justice system issues.
In attendance were U.S. Congressman Al Lawson, State Representative Ramon Alexander, Honorable Judge Kathy Garner, Assistant State Attorney Stephanie Morris, Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners Sherrie Taylor, Brenda Holt, Eric Hinson and Gene Morgan, Gadsden County Administrator Robert Presnell, Gretna City Manager Antonio Jefferson, city police officers from Quincy and Midway.
The TJC Model (Transition from Jail to Community Initiative) includes components necessary to carry out system changes to facilitate successful transition from jail and is intended to be sufficiently adaptable so that it can be implemented in any of the 2,860 jail jurisdictions in the United States regardless of their variation in size.
It will also enhance public safety, reduce recidivism and improve reintegration.