HERALD TURNS 71!

Hey, guess what? It’s that time again. No, I’m not talking about the presidential inauguration, although that was pretty darned impressive. I’m talking about the Herald’s birthday.
This issue, Number 52, marks the last of our volume year. Next week, with the February 2nd issue, we begin our 71st year in operation.
The Herald was founded in February, 1947 by Jack and Mattie Kate Dudley. We have chronicled its beginnings many times.
The Dudleys started the paper following World War II. Soon after, George McEwen became a partner. The three of them operated the newspaper and printing shop from various locations in the downtown area until 1972.
At that time the newspaper was bought by a group out of Bainbridge, GA. In 1973, yours truly showed up and in 1985 bought the business from the Bainbridge group.
Nineteen-Seventy-Three, that’s 44 years ago for me! And you know, in my mind, the Herald has only gotten better over all those years.
With our small but great staff, we not only cover Havana news as we always have but also news concerning the rest of the county. Our mission is to be a county-wide local news source that keeps all our citizens abreast of what is going on in their communities.
Of course, we’re a very small newspaper as newspapers go. We have limited resources and cannot present as polished a product as our bigger brethren. The economy’s not helping, either. But we still do a pretty good job of newspapering.
It’s no secret I’d like to sell the paper. Most of my friends are retired and I’m at that age, but I don’t yet see it in the cards. There’s been some interest but small newspapers can be hard to sell.
But I’m grateful to still be around newspapering. Especially after a retired friend recently said, “if you have a job, keep it” ... and, I might add, be thankful.
The Herald has been here for 70 years. With any luck, and a lot of hard work and determination, I expect some form of it will be around for another 70 years.
Time will tell.
But for now, it’s our birthday!