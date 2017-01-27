WAKING UP SATURDAY MORNING

Well, when I woke up early Saturday morning, January 21, the first thing I did was look out the window.
Yup, the earth seemed like it was still on its axis, so all of the dooms-dayers probably didn't get it right. It did rain all day, though. And all night. And all day Sunday, giving our part of Havana at least 10" of rain.
On Sunday, we had a deluge and the rain gauge overflowed several times, so we might even have had way more than that. At times, it seemed like the sky was crying. The shop got hit pretty hard, too ... a few pretty bad leaks. That's part of the problem-side of owning a 111-year-old building. The only alternative to the patch repairs we've done for many years is a complete roof re-do. Several years ago, the last time I checked the cost factor was about $45,000. It's only gone up from there. Not an option. So, back to the towel-and-bucket brigade and a patch or three up on the roof.
So why was I looking to see if the earth was still rocking on its axis, you might be asking? Well, after the crazy reactions to now-President Donald John Trump's inauguration, it seemed likely that folks would take all of their upset-edness (new word?) to new lengths. Thank goodness, that didn't widely happen! But everyone was out there spouting their opinions of how there would be new levels of hell on earth, or conversely, how glorious days were coming. I seem to remember an old Beetle Bailey cartoon soon after an election of a president, one long before Barack Obama became commander-in-chief. Another general was sitting with General Halftrack having a pint and conversation about the inauguration. The other general made all of his points about the electee. General Halftrack made his about how the country was great enough to withstand four years of (whomever was elected.) The other general said, 'Well, guess you didn't vote for him either.'
It seemed funny at the time. But my point is, that whether you madly adore or madly dislike the inductee, he's here to stay for at least four years and perhaps eight. All of us have survived presidencies we didn't like and other people who didn't like a selection have survived, too.
Let's put all of the controversies and hate-mongering behind us and support the president of the United States. And hope that in his newness, he will find brilliant and politically crafty people to advise him well. I'm on a wait-and-see mode.
OH. Did you know that President Calvin Coolidge and his wife Grace had a pet raccoon they carried everywhere with them? The raccoon had been meant for
Thanksgiving dinner, but was saved by the White House leaders after the prez and his missus fell in love with her as a pet. Now, don't you feel better knowing that?