Annie Mary Gunn Lyon, 92, of Tallahassee, FL, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 8, 2017.
Private Celebrations of Life are being held by family members in Tallahassee, Pensacola, Savannah, GA and Downers Grove, IL.
Ann was born in Pensacola, FL on December 21, 1924 to Hugh and Annie Mary Gunn. She graduated Class President and Valedictorian of Pensacola High School in 1942. She studied at Florida State College for Women before marrying her high school sweetheart, William J. Lyon, in 1945. Ann later returned to Tallahassee and Florida State University, earning her Bachelor’s in Music Education and Master’s in Elementary Education.
Ann shared her love of music with children of Havana Elementary School in Havana, FL, where she was their Music Teacher for 20 years, retiring in 1990. Ann moved to Advent Christian Village in Dowling Park, FL in 2000, and in 2010, returned to Tallahassee to live with her daughter, Melinda, who lovingly cared for her until her death.
Ann loved the Lord and was actively involved as a member of the Presbyterian Church (USA) her entire life. She enjoyed listening to the gospel, singing in the choir, and serving those in need. She composed several religious and children’s songs that she felt were gifts inspired by God.
Ann is survived by her sister, Emily Johnson of Pasadena, MD; her daughters Melinda Gardner of Tallahassee and Mary Ann Zera of Roselle, IL; her grandchildren Myles Gardner, Lisa Walsh and Gina Sullivan (Jeff); her great-grandchildren John and Kyle Walsh, and Jeffrey and Giuliana Sullivan; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sara Jane Fogarty.
Ann was loved by many and will be remembered for her kind heart, her giving spirit and her resilience during life’s greatest challenges.
