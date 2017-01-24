subscribe

Levone C. Rose

Posted by
Byron Spires
in Obituaries
Tuesday, January 24. 2017
Comments (0)

Levone C. Rose, 79, passed away Monday, January 23, 2017. Service will be 11 AM Thursday, January 26, at Thomas Memorial Baptist Church in Quincy; visitation will be Wednesday, January 25 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529). Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. A native of Vernon, she had lived in Quincy for 40 years. She was co-owner of Rose's Super Market in Quincy; she also loved her family and spoiling her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Gene R. Rose; children, Felicia Harrell (Johnny), B.J. Harrell (Jim), Tim Rose (Lisa), and other step-children; a brother, BoBo Cook; two sisters, Bobbie Haskins and Sue Shaw; 12 grandchildren; 5-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 