Levone C. Rose, 79, passed away Monday, January 23, 2017. Service will be 11 AM Thursday, January 26, at Thomas Memorial Baptist Church in Quincy; visitation will be Wednesday, January 25 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529). Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. A native of Vernon, she had lived in Quincy for 40 years. She was co-owner of Rose's Super Market in Quincy; she also loved her family and spoiling her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Gene R. Rose; children, Felicia Harrell (Johnny), B.J. Harrell (Jim), Tim Rose (Lisa), and other step-children; a brother, BoBo Cook; two sisters, Bobbie Haskins and Sue Shaw; 12 grandchildren; 5-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.