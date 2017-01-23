Mary Lil Arrington May, 63, passed away Friday, January 20, 2017 at the Margaret Dozier Big Bend Hospice house. The family received visitors Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 2:30 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 3:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church Quincy. The Reverend Chris Erde will officiate. A graveside service will follow at Old Philadelphia Church.
Born August 9, 1953 to Fred and Anne Arrington, she was a resident of Gadsden County, FL. A graduate of FSU, she was a member (and president) of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Subsequently, she moved to the May Farm in Quincy, FL upon her marriage to Don May, Jr., where she resided for 42 years. While she worked at Quincy State Bank for many years, she was the secretary of the board, and retired as a senior trust officer, her life's work was actually raising her cherished daughter, Emily May Lee, and loving on nieces, nephews and numerous "surrogate" children. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Quincy serving as an elder and received an honorary life membership to the Presbyterian Women in 2011. Beloved by all that knew her, she was known throughout Quincy, Havana and Tallahassee as 'Aunt Lil' and could always be found tirelessly doing for others.
She is survived by her husband, Don May, Jr., daughter, Emily May Lee (Tyler), two granddaughters, Taylor and Anabelle, three brothers, Claude Arrington (Shari), Larry Arrington (Dale), and Joe Arrington (Stacey); her special Aunt, Frannie Williams; step-sisters, Clifton Skipper and Susan Mixon (Adrian); as well as many cousins and special nieces and nephews. Mary Lil was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother, Mamie Arrington, sister, Margaret Johnson, and brother, Marvin Arrington.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Big Bend Hospice, Robert F. Munroe Day School, or First Presbyterian Church Quincy.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., (850) 627-7677, was in charge of arrangements.
