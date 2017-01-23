Betty Sue Sadberry, 69, oryf Quincy, FL, passed away January 20, 2017. She was born January 4, 1948 in Fernandina Beach, Florida. She retired as Deputy Clerk of the Gadsden County Clerk of Courts Office. She married Harmon Earl Sadberry on February 25, 1967, and they were married for 29 years before his passing in 1996.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Earl (Abrey) Sadberry of Quincy; daughters, Tammy Denise Young of Sneads, FL, and Mandy Suzette (Jose) Monroy of Quincy; brothers, Lloyd and Danny Bruner of Vernon, FL; sisters, Edna Reese Westberry of Quincy and Nancy Jean Manschka of Vernon; grandchildren, Emily Roaten, Morgan Young, Amber Peddie, Harrison Sadberry, Logan Lopez, Manuel Monroy, and Isabella Monroy; and one great-grandson, Bryce Peddie.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents, Owen Lloyd and Bonnie Bell Tiller Bruner.
Family will receive friends Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Thomas Memorial Baptist Church, Quincy, until service time at 11:00 AM in the church. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, 15 S. Jackson St., Quincy, FL., (850) 627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
