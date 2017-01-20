NOLES LOSE FIRST ACC GAME

Florida State saw its twelve-game win streak come to an end and suffered its first ACC loss of the year Saturday, dropping a 96-83 game to North Carolina in Chapel Hill in men's basketball.
The Seminoles led as late as the mid-point of the second half but started falling away behind the play of the Tar Heels’ Jon Berry II who notched 26 points.
Dwayne Bacon led Florida State with 18 points.
The Seminoles had knocked off Duke 88-72 in Tallahassee Tuesday with Xavier Rathan-Mayes' 21points leading a balanced attack.
Heading into this week FSU was 16-2. They hosted Notre Dame last night (Wednesday), will entertain Louisville Saturday, and play at Georgia Tech next Wednesday.
Florida ran its win streak to seven in a row with wins over Alabama Tuesday and Georgia Saturday.
The Gators used a late scoring run to top the Tide 80-67 in Tuscaloosa with Keith Stone hitting 14 points and Kris Hill and Canyon Berry scoring 13 each.
On Saturday Berry and Stone led a bench parade with 27 and 17 points in a hard fought 80-76 overtime win over the Bulldogs in Gainesville.
The Florida bench out scored Georgia’s bench 51-5 in the contest.
The 14-3 Gators played at South Carolina last night, will host Vanderbilt Saturday and play at LSU next Wednesday.
FAMU lost three times last week falling to 4-14.
They lost home games to Morgan State (62-59) on Tuesday and Bethune-Cookman (82-76) on Monday sandwiched around a 93-88 road loss to Savannah State on
Saturday.
The Rattlers don't play again until Monday when they host Maryland-Eastern Shore.