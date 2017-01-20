TCS HOMECOMING FRIDAY; TWO GAMES SLATED

Tallavana's homecoming festivities are set for this Friday at the Highway 12 school.
The athletic part of the event will start at 6 PM with a girls’ basketball game between the Lion and Taylor County.
A boys’ game is slated to follow against a to-be-determined opponent.
The Tallavana boys’ team split a pair of district games last week defeating Munroe Tuesday before losing to Aucilla Thursday.
In the 66-49 win over Munroe, Twinn Williams led the scoring with 21 points. Justin Butler and Marquis Williams added 10 points each.
Isaiah Glynn hit 19 to pace the Bobcats and Matt Salters scored 16.
In the 70-43 loss to Aucilla, Twinn Williams scored 21 again.
The Lion boys’ team has a 4-14 record.
PANTHERS ADD THREE MORE WINS, STAND AT 14-4
West Gadsden had a three-win week in their boys’ basketball program lifting their record to 14-4 for the season.
Tuesday and Thursday the Panthers knocked off district foes Bozeman and Liberty County.
Saturday they defeated visiting Hamilton County.
In the Tuesday game at Bozeman, Rod Stokes scored 15 points, Jimmy Hester hit 13, and Andrew Reddick added 12 in the 75-31 win. Hester also had 8 rebounds and
Emond Miller pulled down 7 caroms.
The Thursday victory came in Greensboro. Stokes went 8-for-8 from the three-point range and scored 27 in the 105-49 win.
Reddick scored 21 and B.J. Coker canned 11 in the mercy rule game. Miller and Mark Bradwell had 8 rebounds each to top that category.
In the Saturday 68-45 conquest, Xavier Bush was the leading scorer with 18. Reddick notched 16 and Hester put in 12.
West Gadsden played at Madison Tuesday night and will play at Leon Friday.
BOBCATS BUSY
IN BASKETBALL
It's been a busy stretch of basketball for the Munroe boys’ team that started in a 66-49 home loss to Tallavana last Tuesday.
Isaiah Glynn hit 19 points and Matt Salters 16 in the loss that preceeded three more Bobcat home games.
They faced Brookwood Thursday and fell 56-35 with Jeddon Derrico's 12 points leading the home team.
Friday, St. Augustine St. Joseph came in and left with a 70-30 victory in a game that saw Salters’ 16 points lead Munroe.
Saturday, Florida School for the Deaf came to Mt. Pleasant and departed with a 54-42 win.
Salters had 14 in that game and Glynn scored 11.
The Bobcats’ busy slate continues. They played at Grace Christian Tuesday, host Wewahitchka tonight (Thursday), host Aucilla Friday and Altha Tuesday.
MACLAY NUDGES
EAST GADSDEN
Maclay edged East Gadsden 41-39 Monday night in a game played at Maclay. In the slow-paced game Zim Nwokeji scored 21 to lead Maclay while Titus Burns scored 11 for the Jaguars.
East Gadsden then turned around and went to Franklin County for a Tuesday game. They will host Florida High Thursday and play at Rickards Friday.