TOP-OF-THE-LINE STARS HEAD ALL-COUNTY TEAM

A pair of underclassmen stars headline this year’s Havana Herald-Quincy Hardee’s All-County Football Team.
Denterrius Yon and Tony Street were the county’s Co-Players of the Year sharing the Robert Jackson Award.
West Gadsden's Yon was the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 1-A Player of the Year and East Gadsden's Street was the Tallahassee Democrat’s Big Bend Player of the Year. Both had outstanding offensive stats and both will be highly watched next fall.
Yon is a junior and Street is a sophomore.
Seven of Yon's teammates join him on the All-County team. Sammy Carter and Armon Williams were key receivers for the strong-armed quarterback and Kaos Carter and Tahir Montgomery provided line protection for Yon.
Randall Jones, Trey Holloway, and Russell Harrison earned spots through defensive efforts.
Four of Street's teammates were also named to the team. All around player Thomas Jones, strong two-way linemen Willie Cox and Marco Rollins, and defensive back Jaylen Key join the fleet Street.
Munroe players Matthew Salters, Cameron Morris, Joey Fallis, Elliot Robinson, and Nick Reynolds round out the team.
Morris, Robinson, and Salters were key backs in the high powered Bobcat running game that Fallis and Reynolds helped lead with their line play.