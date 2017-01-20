FALLIS PLAYS IN ALL-STAR FOOTBALL GAME

The 6’3’ 275 lb. senior lineman played this past week in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl. The game was held at the Jacksonville Jaguars Everbank Field and played on Saturday. Joey was a member of the Grey team whose head coach was Quinn Gray, former pro coach with the Jaguars and the Chiefs. The entire staff was former professional coaches and players.
The Grey team defeated the Blue team 27-7. Kind of cool that Grey was led by Joseph Brunell—the son of former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mark Brunell—who
threw for two of those touchdowns.
BORDER BALL:
Another annual All-Star football game featuring Gadsden County football players was the Border War game. This game, pitting senior players from north Florida and south Georgia, was played last Friday night in Thomasville at Memorial Stadium.
Three East Gadsden players were invited to participate: Lavarion Lee, Danny Baker and Willie Cox. West Gadsden also had three players participating: Trey Holloway, Tahir Montgomery and Russell Harrison.
BASKETBALL BITS:
The West Gadsden Lady Panthers lost only their 3rd game of the season this past week with a 63-30 loss to Jacksonville Paxon in the Godby MLK tournament. Keep in mind Paxon is a 6A school and WG is 1A. They still picked up wins over Bozeman and Liberty County to go to 13-3 on the season.
Munroe’s Isaiah Glynn scored 19 points in a loss to Tallavana. The senior point guard also added 7 rebounds and 4 steals. The Lion won the game 66-49.
The EGHS girls’ basketball team had a good win over Chiles but lost to Florida High and Wildwood in the Blue Wave Invitation in Gainesville.
The West Gadsden boys’ team picked up their 12th and 13th wins of the season with a 75-31 win over Bozeman and then scored over 100 points with a convincing 105-44 blast of Liberty County.
LITTLE BIT OF EVERYTHING:
This column has a little bit of all seasons in it. There’s fall sports (football), winter sports (basketball) and now spring sports (baseball, softball and tennis).
In an attempt to ease the overlap between winter and spring sports, the FHSAA has shifted baseball and softball seasons to a two-week later starting date. Of course, this means they will go further into the playoffs on the back end, but that affects less schools than the starting date. Key upcoming tournament and starting dates are as follows:
JANUARY 16-21 - Girls’ soccer districts
JANUARY 23 - First day of practice for softball, track and field and tennis
JANUARY 30 - First day of practice for baseball
JANUARY 23-28 - Boys’ soccer districts
JANUARY 30 - FEB 4 Girls’ basketball districts