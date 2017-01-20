Last Thursday the Herald held its annual All-County Football Team luncheon at the Quincy Woman’s Club.
It was a different format this year due to the generosity of Hardee's of Quincy who co-sponsored the event.
Under this format it was easier to mingle with the honorees and get to know a little more about them.
I for one was extremely impressed by the manners and appreciation this special group of athletes had.
It was delightful conversing with them and acknowledging their hopes for their futures.
Coaches Rodell Thomas, Joey Stripling, and Gino Bullock were very helpful in gathering the troops together and are to be commended for the all-star demeanors displayed by the group.
Again I want to personally thank Hardee's for their contribution to the event and express gratitude to the Quincy Woman’s Club for the use of the facility.
I also want to thank Robert Jackson who was his usual delightful self in presenting the Jackson Awards.
AFC- NFC CHAMPIONSHIP WEEK
It's pro football’s conference championship week and it looks like a couple of head-banger games are headed our way Sunday.
At around 4 PM Green Bay will travel to Atlanta for the last, ever football game in the Georgia Dome. The winner of that game will represent the National Conference in the Super Bowl on February 5.
Around 4:30 PM Pittsburgh will be in Foxboro to take on New England with the winner going on to the Super Bowl representing the American Conference.
All four teams have outstanding quarterbacks, runners, receivers, kickers, offensive lineman, defensive stars and head coaches along with top-of-the-chart defensive coaches.
Any survivor of Sunday's game will make the Super Bowl match-up a super match-up.
Last week I picked three of the four division game winners, losing out on my Pittsburgh-Kansas City pick.
This week I'll take both home teams though I won't be surprised at all if I miss both picks.
I think Atlanta will outscore Green Bay 38-35 for the NFC title. The Falcons’ Matt Ryan and the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers are as hot as firecrackers right now but Atlanta
may have just a little defensive edge.
I feel New England will nudge Pittsburgh 24-21 in spite of what seems a destination run by the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger with Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.
Though I feel like the Patriots played worse last week than any of the other winners, I think Tom Brady feels he and his teammates have something to prove and they'll do just that Sunday.