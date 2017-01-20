WOMAN DIES IN HAVANA WRECK

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that Angela Bush, 46, of Havana, died as a result of the accident which occurred around 8:04 a.m. at the intersection of CR 12A and SE 8th St.
Bush’s car, a 2006 Dodge Charger, was struck from behind by Pamela Victor, 62, of Havana who was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry. Victor was listed with serious injuries.
Victor was traveling westbound on CR 12A (E. 9th Ave.), the FHP report states. She failed to reduce speed as she struck the rear of Bush’s car. Victor’s car continued
westbound and struck and broke a utility pole where it came to a final rest. Bush’s car came to a final rest in the roadway facing west.
The child, who was unrestrained according to the FHP report, was ejected from the vehicle onto the grass shoulder.
Havana authorities at the scene said Victor’s car had been reported driving at a high rate of speed by Havana Magnet School, which is located on CR 12A, moments before the wreck.
Passing motorists stopped and assisted Bush from the vehicle that became completely engulfed by fire.
Victor was taken to TMH Northeast in stable condition. A passenger in Bush’s car, Travis Caruthers, 35, of Havana, was taken to Gadsden Memorial Campus with minor injuries, and the child, listed from Bainbridge, GA, was taken to TMH with critical injuries. Bush was taken to Gadsden Memorial Campus where she died from her injuries.
Charges are pending further investigation.
FHP was assisted on scene by the Havana Police Department, Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, Havana Volunteer Fire Department and Gadsden County Fire-Rescue and EMS.