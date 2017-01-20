ERRATIC DRIVER ELUDING FHP DIES IN WRECK

The report states Florida Highway Patrol troopers were conducting traffic enforcement on the I-10 / SR 267 exit 181 in Gadsden County. The troopers observed a gray 2016 four-door Chrysler Limited traveling east on I-10 exit the off-ramp, travel through the intersection and travel back onto eastbound I-10. The vehicle had failed to stop at the stop intersection at SR 267.
As the vehicle traveled eastbound, the troopers observed the vehicle being driven in an erratic manner. The vehicle was traveling in both eastbound lanes of traffic to include passing vehicles on the right hand emergency lane and grass shoulder. On one occasion the vehicle overtook other vehicles by traveling into the center grass median.
Due to the speed and driving pattern being observed, combined with the presence of other traffic on the roadway, the troopers were unable to move closer to the vehicle for several miles. When they caught up to the vehicle, the troopers engaged in an active attempt to stop the vehicle. The vehicle continued to travel on the emergency lane and both eastbound lanes while weaving through traffic and cutting other vehicles off in an aggressive attempt to avoid and elude the troopers.
The vehicle traveled onto the exit ramp at the 192 MM for U.S. 90. The driver failed to slow or properly negotiate the curve of the ramp. The vehicle traveled onto the outside shoulder, struck a culvert and became airborne. The airborne vehicle traveled into the wooded area and came to rest in the heavy brush. Troopers rushed to the vehicle and requested EMS to respond as they began rendering aid to the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. Paramedics arrived and pronounced the driver deceased after attempting emergency medical care.
QUINCY MAN DIES
IN WRECK FRIDAY
The Florida Highway Patrol reports a Quincy man was killed in an accident on Friday around 4:51 p.m. near the intersection of South Adams Street and Davis Street in Quincy. The victim, Barkley Eagerton, 48, Quincy, was a passenger in a 1984 GMC truck driven by Arlie Knight, 37, Quincy.
The report states that Knight was traveling northbound on South Adams Street south of Davis Street when his right side tires traveled onto the east shoulder. Knight overcorrected causing his vehicle to travel back onto the roadway and into the southbound lane. He again overcorrected, causing his vehicle to travel back onto the east shoulder and onto a resident’s lawn where he collided into the residence at 405 South Adams Street.
The vehicle came to a final rest embedded in the residence facing north, the report states.
Gadsden County EMS, Quincy Police Department, and Quincy Fire Department all assisted the Florida Highway Patrol.