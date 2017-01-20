subscribe

VERNACULAR ART EXHIBITION OPENS AT GADSDEN ARTS

Posted by
Administrator
in News
Friday, January 20. 2017
Comments (0)
Herald News Report

The Gadsden Arts Center & Museum opened a major exhibition Friday evening entitled “Found: Vernacular Art and Gee’s Bend Quilts.”

The exhibition highlights 78 works of art by 25 artists working within the common vein of Southern Vernacular Art.

The exhibit is comprised of works from the Gadsden Arts Center & Museum’s Permanent Collection and works on loan from the private collections of Calynne and Lou Hill and the Tinwood organization.

Included in the show are works by artist Thornton Dial, Sr., Purvis Young and Ronald Lockett, and sculptor O.L. Samuels. Works depict human struggles during the Civil Rights Movement, death and enslavement and other social issues.

Also included in the exhibit are three quilts from Gee’s Bend Quiltmakers Lucy Mingo, Lola Pettway and Qunnie Pettway of Gee’s Bend, AL. Through bright color pallets and intricate patterns, the Gee’s Bend Quiltmakers are able to illustrate not only the unique experience of black struggle faced by slaves and descendants but are also able to capture the individual personality of each quilter.

Guest lecturer Bradley Sumrall, Curator at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art in New Orleans spoke briefly about Vernacular Art as a visionary, self-taught art. But mostly he praised the Gadsden Arts Center. “I’m impressed with Gadsden Arts,” he said, describing it as one of several outstanding “little art galleries.”

“Gadsden County is lucky to have Gadsden Arts Center here,” Sumerall said. “The county should be proud of what it has and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

The exhibit will be on view from Friday, January 13 to Saturday, March 25.

The Gadsden Arts Center and Museum is located on the courthouse square in Quincy. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on this exhibition and other programs please call (850) 875-4866 or visit www.gadsdenarts.org .
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 