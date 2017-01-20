TDC TWEAKS FUNDING AMOUNTS

The Gadsden County Tourist Development plan has been tweaked again.
The primary change deals with requirements for applications for funds for events based on the amount of rooms generated by the event.
The Tourist Development Council (TDC) was established and oversees the spending of a two-percent bed tax collected on every room that is rented in hotels in the county.
For Fiscal Year 2015/2016, $118,087.60 was collected.
All events shall be eligible for marketing funds, the agenda item stated, but those events which are projected to produce room nights in Gadsden County shall be eligible for increased funds.
The change increases those events that produce room nights to: less than 25 room nights up to $4,000; 25-50 up to $8,000; 51-75 up to $10,000; 75-100 up to $14,000; over 100 up to $20,000
There was some talk about the TDC having representation from those who collected the tax and County Administrator Robert Presnell stated there were three bed tax collectors on the council.
The TDC acts as an advisory board and had met on the proposed changes and approved them.
The county commission approved the changes in a 5-0 vote.