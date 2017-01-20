People have become so indifferent in their jobs that they really don’t care if they help their customers or not. Maybe it’s because they don’t pay attention, hate their job, or have pat answers to questions that make little if any sense. I suspect the latter in this funny scenario that was e-mailed to me by a friend.
HARD TO BELIEVE FOLKS
CAN BE SUCH IDIOTS:
Motto: Be sure and cancel your credit cards before you die.........
This is just so priceless....and so easy to see happening, customer service being what it is....
My Aunt died this past January. A bank billed her for February and March for their monthly service charge on her credit card, and then added late fees and interest on the monthly charge...the balance had been $0.00...now was somewhere around $60.00).
I placed the following phone call to the bank:
Me: "I am calling to tell you that she died in January."
Bank: "The account was never closed and the late fees and charges still apply."
Me: "Maybe, you should turn it over to collections..."
Bank: "Since it is 2 months past due, it already has been."
Me: "So, what will they do when they find out she is dead?"
Bank: "Either report her account to the frauds division, or
report her to the credit bureau...maybe both!"
Me: "Do you think God will be mad at her?"
Bank:"...excuse me .?"
Me: "Did you just get what I was telling you.... the part about her being dead?"
Bank: "Sir, you'll have to speak to my supervisor!"
(Supervisor gets on the phone.)
Me: "I'm calling to tell you, she died in January."
Bank: "The account was never closed and the late fees and charges still apply."
Me: "You mean you want to collect from her estate?"
Bank: " ...(stammer)" ... "Are you her lawyer?"
Me: "No, I'm her great nephew." (Lawyer info given... )
Bank: "Could you fax us a certificate of death?"
Me: "Sure." (Fax number is given.)
( After they get the fax. )
Bank: "Our system just isn't setup for death..."
Me: "Oh..."
Bank: "I don't know what more I can do to help..."
Me: "Well... if you figure it out, great! If not, you could just keep billing her ... I suppose ... don't really think she will care...."
Bank: "Well ... the late fees and charges do still apply."
Me: "Would you like her new billing address?"
Bank: "That might help."
Me: "Odessa Memorial Cemetery," Hwy 129 (and plot number given. )
Bank: "Sir, that's a cemetery!"
Me: "What do you do with dead people on YOUR planet?!”