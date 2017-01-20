FASCINATED BY ELECTRIC WASTEBASKET OPENER

The UPS truck stopped at our home last Saturday and the driver knocked on the door.
He delivered a large box and my wife Bev brought it into the kitchen.
I was in the den and I could hear her unboxing something.
So, being nosey, I walked in to see what she had received from UPS.
“I’ve always wanted one,” she told me as she cut the tape away from the lid of the box.
I really did not have anything particular to do at the time so I decided to wait around to see what came out of the box.
She had ordered us a new kitchen wastebasket, she informed me, as she worked this aluminum can out of the box.
Bev has wanted a trash can with a lid on it for awhile and had not been able to find what she wanted, so she ordered it off the Internet.
Soon it was out of the box with a very nice-looking lid that had to be installed, by the way.
It says here, she told me, that it needed three “D” size batteries.
“D” batteries? I thought, and asked what the batteries were for.
“It has and electric lid opener,” she told me.
“An electric lid opener on a garbage can,” I said without thinking my comment out before speaking.
“Yes, it will automatically open when you reach to put garbage in it,” was her response.
“You’re kidding; we need an electric garbage can with an automatic lid opener?” I said thinking it sounded a little like a lazy man’s idea of a way to throw trash away.
I did think before I said the next thing that popped in my head. This will be Bev’s first time hearing what I almost said: “Will it take the bag out and carry it to the trash can by the street?”
Thankfully, I kept that comment to myself.
Over the next few minutes we hunted for “D” batteries. Every other size we had, but no “D’s.”
I was curious at this point exactly how the thing actually worked and realized we might have a flashlight with batteries.
So I robbed the batteries out of my super-duper combat tazer flash light and we set up the electric-battery-operated kitchen wastebasket.
It works great.
Wave your hand in front of the little red light and the lid opens up and lets you drop in the trash.
We found everything in the kitchen and threw it in the can enjoying watching it open and close like a charm.
It is fascinating to watch the thing gobble up the trash.
As I was watching how well the trash receptacle worked, I had an idea.
“Do they make electric toilet seats?” I asked her thinking what a time- and especially energy-saver that would be.
I still don’t know if they make those types of toilet seats, but as entertaining as the electric kitchen wastebasket is, I can only imagine that an electric toilet seat would be a real charmer.