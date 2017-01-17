Alan Randall Boring, 74, of Covington, Georgia, a beloved father, grandfather, great- grandfather, ordained deacon and a friend to many, departed this world and into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 14, 2017.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service honoring Mr. Boring will be held at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 in The Auditorium at Community Bible Church, 2001 Jodeco Road, Stockbridge, GA, where Mr. Boring was a member for many years. Pastor Beau Adams of CBC will officiate.
Final arrangements and interment are being handled by Charles McClellan Funeral Home, 15 South Jackson Street, Quincy, Florida 32351. The Boring Family will be receiving friends and family for visitation at 3:00 PM on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at the Bethel Assembly of God Church, 1882 Pine Grove Church Road in Quincy, FL with a graveside service immediately following at 5:00 PM in the Pine Grove Church Cemetery, 837 Pine Grove Church Road in Quincy, FL. Mr. Boring will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Shirley, whom he cherished for 43 years.
Mr. Boring was born in Miami, Florida on March 19, 1942. He graduated from Southwest High School in South Miami. He married the love of his life, Shirley Ann Rogers, on May 4, 1962. They were happily married for 43 years, until Shirley went to be with the Lord in 2006.
Like Jesus, Alan was a carpenter all of his life and had worked for the Dade County Port Authority, Miami International Airport. In his later years, he became a union plasterer and worked in the construction business for another 20 years on many of Miami’s well known buildings.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing all of his life. He grew up hunting in the Everglades of South Florida and fishing both inshore and offshore. These hobbies brought him much enjoyment and relaxation. In his retirement, fishing became his true passion. He enjoyed fishing with his closest friends, and they were well known in the Southeast as “The Three Amigos.” Whether it was on a lake, fishing off a pier in Florida or on a boat in the Gulf of Mexico, or the Atlantic, it didn’t matter to Mr. Boring, as long it was fishing with his friends and family.
Alan Boring is survived by his two sons, Derreck Boring, his wife Annette, and Daren Boring, his wife Valerie; granddaughters Hannah, Moriah, Naomi, Alexis and Brittany Oliver, her husband Mike; grandsons Joel Davis, Matthew Boring, his fiancé Whitney; and great-grandchildren Tristan, Connor and McKenly.
Alan is preceded in death by his lovely bride, Shirley Ann Boring, parents, Samuel F. Boring and Ethel Horner, and his brother, Julian Boring.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL, (850) 627-7677.
