Beverley Arvone Volsch, 88 of Havana, FL passed away on December 16, 2016 at Consulate Health Care in Tallahassee.
The memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Faith Funeral Home Chapel (850-539-4300 ). Her family will receive friends after the service.
Mrs. Volsch was born Januray 22, 1928 in Sioux Fall, SD. She made her home in this area for the last 52 years. She was a buyer and manager of the cosmetic counter at Gayfers Department Store. She was hired before the store even opened. Gayfers was like a family, and she loved the people she worked with. Her passion was her special four-legged friends (her dogs). She was an AKC Judge and member of Tallahassee Hunting Retriever Club. She attended Thomas Memorial Baptist Church in Quincy, FL.
She is survived by her son Donald Volsch (Terri) of Crawfordville; a daughter, Jill Volsch (husband Ken O’Brien) of Havana; her brother, Gary Piearson (wife Peggy) of Sioux Fall, SD: Two sisters, Nola Medma ( husband Jerry) of Beloit, WI and Marlene Slendy (husband Bud) of Sioux Fall, SD; grandchildren Stephanie Amoroso (husband David), children Natalia and Damion, and Donnie Volsch (his wife Amy), son Dillian Volsch.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lewis Volsch, her son, Ronald Volsch, and a sister, Loraine Bird.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gadsden County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1268 Havana, Florida 32333, and Covenant Hospice, 5041 North 12th Avenue, Pensacola, Florida 32504.