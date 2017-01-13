LEGAL NOTICES
Legals for 01-13-17
Friday, January 13. 2017
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
GADSDEN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO. 16000456CPA
Florida Bar No. 108196
IN RE: ESTATE OF
SARAH NICHOLSON ADAMS,
Deceased.
________________________________/
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of SARAH NICHOLSON ADAMS, deceased, File Number 16000456CPA, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gadsden County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gadsden County Courthouse, Quincy, Florida. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent, including unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is January 5, 2017.
Personal Representative:
J. NICHOLSON ADAMS
1305 Shady Rest Road
Havana, FL 32333
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Lines, Hinson and Lines
121 North Madison Street
Post Office Box 550
Quincy, Florida 32353-0550
Telephone: (850) 875-1300
E-mail: ahinson@lineshinson.com
2t: 1/5/17, 1/12/17
_________________________________
Invitation to Bid
Bid No. 17-02
The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners is seeking sealed bids from licensed contractors for repair of structural damage of the EMS building. Bids will be received until 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 27, 2017 in the Management Services Department, 5-B E. Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 and opened immediately thereafter in the County Administrator's Conference Room, 9-B E. Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351. Specifications may be obtained from the Management Services Department at 5-B E. Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL or by dialing 850-875-8660. The bid document is available for download on our website at www.gadsdengov.net
. Questions concerning the specifications should be directed to Warren Ellis at 850-508-6443. Bids will not be valid if not sealed in an envelope marked "SEALED BID" and identified by the name of the firm, bid number and time of opening. The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any one bid or all bids, any part of any bid, to waive any informality in any bid, and to award the purchase in the best interest of the County. EEO/AA

Date issued: 1-12-2017

1t: 1/12/17
Date issued: 1-12-2017
1t: 1/12/17
___________________________________
Gadsden County Board of County
Commissioners
Planning & Community
Development Director
Full-Time
Position #0017
Planning & Community Development
Salary $2,262.53 to $3,620.05 Bi-Weekly
Position Closes: Open Until Filled
To obtain additional information about this position visit our website at www.gadsdengov.net . EEO/AA.
4t: 1/12/17, 1/19/17, 1/26/17, 2/2/17
___________________________________
Gadsden County Board of County
Commissioners
Re-Advertisement
*****Previous Applicants Need Not Apply*****
Assistant County Administrator
Position #0003
Management Services
Salary $2,888.00 to $4,620.00 Bi-Wkly
Position Closes: January 23, 2017
To obtain additional information about this position visit our website at www.gadsdengov.net . EEO/AA.
2t: 1/12/17, 1/19/17
__________________________________
Town of Havana, Fl.
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
FDOT FPID NO. 438899-1-54-01
The Town of Havana is seeking a professional consultant as they apply to the construction engineering and inspection for the Ninth Avenue Resurfacing Project. The scope of this project will include resurfacing, drainage improvements, signage and striping between Hwy 27 and Iron Bridge Road Havana, Fl., as identified in the Town’s Local Agency Participation contract with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Consideration will be given to only those firms that are qualified pursuant to law and that have been prequalified by FDOT to perform the indicated types of work.
Work Types: 10.1 – Roadway CEI
Response Deadline: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. ET
Opening Date: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 3:01 P.M. ET
This project is funded with assistance from the FDOT. By submitting a letter of response, the Consultant certifies that they are in compliance with FDOT Procedure No. 375-030-006 (Restriction on Consultants Eligibility to Compete for Department Contracts) and that no principle is presently suspended, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible or voluntarily excluded from participation on this transaction by any Federal Department or Agency.
Information regarding the proposal can be obtained at the Town of Havana Clerk’s Office, 711 North Main Street, Havana, Fl. 32333, and on the Town’s Web Site at townofhavana.com. In order to ensure a fair, competitive, and open process, once a project is advertised for Letters of Qualifications, all communications between interested firms and the Town must be directed to Mrs. Kimberly McMillan, Accounting Assistant, 850-539-2820 or at h.cityhall@mchsi.com.
If interested, qualified consultants are required to submit the original and three (3) copies of the letter of response to the Town of Havana Clerk’s Office, P.O. Box 1068, Havana, Fl. 32333, by the response deadline.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed proposal for the “RFQ #1- Ninth Avenue Resurfacing Project CEI Services”.
TOWN COUNCIL
TOWN OF HAVANA, FL.
/s/ T.J. DAVIS, MAYOR
1t: 1/12/17
___________________________________
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Town of Havana will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
9th Avenue Resurfacing
This project will include the resurfacing of Ninth Avenue from US 27 to Iron Bridge Road in Havana, FL.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 100 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “9th Avenue Resurfacing.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on January 25, 2017, at the Town of Havana Clerk’s Office, 711 North Main Street, Havana, FL 32333, and will be opened and read aloud on January 25, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
AFFIRMATIVE ACTION (EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY) Gadsden County (hereinafter referred to as the "Department"), in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4 and related authorities, Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, U.S. Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the U.S. Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that the Department will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority and disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded the full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the basis of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award. Further, it is the policy of the Department to not discriminate against bidders on the grounds of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, or disability/handicap in consideration for an award. A bidder must have an approved DBE Bid Solicitation Notice Page 4 Affirmative Action (DBE/AA) Plan prior to contract award. Please use the following link http://www.dot.state.fl.us/ccadmin/cpp_online_ordering/bidder_assist.shtm and the Special Provisions for instructions for submission of a DBE/AA Plan. The DBE/AA Plan should be submitted for approval prior to the bidding.
DBE PARTICIPATION: For this FDOT assisted contract, Gadsden County has adopted the FDOT DBE Program goal. The FDOT began its race neutral DBE program on January 1, 2000 and has an overall 8.60% goal it must achieve. While the utilization is not mandatory in order to be awarded the contract, continuing utilization of DBE firms on contracts supports the success of Florida's Voluntary DBE Program, and supports contractor's Equal Employment Opportunity and DBE Affirmative Action Programs.
DEBARMENT/SUSPENSION: All bids submitted shall include a statement that by signing and submitting this proposal, the bidder certifies that no principal (which includes officers, directors or executives) is presently debarred, suspended, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible, or voluntarily excluded from participation in this transaction by any federal department or agency.
1t: 1/12/17
__________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Tax Ease Funding 2016-1, LLC, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1364
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 732 P 1454 LOT 6 BLK 3, SELMANS ADDITION OR 557 P 646 OR 480 P 906 OR 313 P 1602
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-07-2N-3W-0750-00003-0060
Name in which assessed: Cavetta Corbett
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 1st Day of March, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 28th DAY OF November, 2016
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: 1-5, 12, 19, 26, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Tax Ease Funding 2016-1, LLC, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 565
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 456 P 1085 OR 419 P 1806, OR 451 P 1941 OR 339 P 2061; OR 412 P 760 COMM AT THE NEC OF THE SW 1/4 OF THE SW 1/4 OF SECTION 24-3N-3W AND RUN S 00 DEG 09' 56" E 1408.51 FT., N 88 DEG 33'55" E 1420 FT., S 24 DEG 07'22" E 590.83 FT., S 53 DEG 08'54" E 1040.20 FT., N 24 DEG 05'06" E 387.44 FT TO BEGIN; THENCE N 60 DEG 28'06" EAST 228.82 FT., N 77 DEG 14'36" E 26 FT., N 01 DEG 55'25" WEST 727.10 FT., S 88 DEG 33'52" W 105.40 FT., S 36 DEG 51'06" W 408.88 FT., S 16 DEG 17'00" E 536.93 FT TO THE P.O.B.
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 2-25-3N-3W-0000-00112-0500
Name in which assessed: John L Gause Sr and Jennifer S Gause
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 1st Day of March, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 28th DAY OF November, 2016
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: 1-5, 12, 19, 26, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Tax Ease Funding 2016-1, LLC, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 2555
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 532 P 288 OR 365 P 1018 COMMENCE AT THE SOUTH 1/4 CORNER THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEG20 MIN 58 SEC EAST 330.02 FT THENCE NORTH 00 DEG 32 MIN 41 SEC WEST 1644.72 THENCE SOUTH 89 DEG 43 MIN 50 SEC WEST 658.85 FT TO A POINT ON THE EASTERN BOUNDARY OF THE WEST 1/2 OF NE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 POB. THENCE SOUTH 58 DEG 18 MIN 55 SEC WEST ALONG THE NW BOUNDARY OF LANDS DESC. IN OR 356 1283 A DISTANCE OF 633.10 FT TO THE R/W OF HOPKINS LANDING RD '66 FT R/W' THENCE NORTH 48 DEG 11 MIN 41 SEC WEST ALONG NE R/W 55.63 FT THENCE NW ALONG THE NE R/W A CHORD DISTANCE BEING NORTH 60 DEG 3 MIN 46 SEC WEST 315.59 TO CENTERLINE OF 25 FTR/W THENCE NORTH 42 DEG 27 MIN 17 SEC EAST ALONG CENTERLINE A DISTANCE 603.68 THENCE NORTH 89 DEG 15 MIN 29 SEC EAST ALONG 439.14 TO EASTERN BOUNDARY OF THE WEST ½ OF NE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 THENCE SOUTH 01 DEG 17 MIN 49 SEC EAST ALONG EASTERN BOUNDARY 313.22 FT POB. IN SECTION 4-1S-4W.
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 6-04-1S-4W-0000-00314-0100
Name in which assessed: Triple Adrian Marketing Group Inc.
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 1st Day of March, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 28th DAY OF November, 2016
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: 1-5, 12, 19, 26, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, K&K Solution, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 314
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 731 P 1879 OR 731 P 1866 OR 672 P 1871 OR 628 P 1339 LOT 1 , BLK B; CASCADE FALLS RECORDED SUBDV PER PLAT BOOK 2 PAGES 129 & 130
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 2-26-3N-2W-1540-0000B-0010
Name in which assessed: Ghazvini Properties No 1, 2, 3, & 4, LLC
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 1st Day of March, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 28th DAY OF November, 2016
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: 1-5, 12, 19, 26, 2017
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Tax Ease Funding 2016-1, LLC, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1946
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 729 P 992 OR 305 P 257-259 LIFE ESTATE; COMMENCE AT THE NWC OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4, RUN EAST 290 FT., S 758 FT TO BEGIN: THENCE W 303 FT., S 180 FT TO ROAD, N/LY ALONG ROAD 217 FT TO THE P.O.B. DB KKK P 46; DB PPP, P 216. IN SECTION 24-2N-4W.
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-24-2N-4W-0000-00213-0100
Name in which assessed: Cox Lane LLC
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 1st Day of March, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 28th DAY OF November, 2016
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: 1-5, 12, 19, 26, 2017
_________________________________
_________________________________
___________________________________
__________________________________
__________________________________
_________________________________
_________________________________
_________________________________
_________________________________
_________________________________
